Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market, Technology, End-use, Company & Region - Forecast to 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Fiber (Polyester, Cotton Rayon, Polypropylene (PP) and Others), By Technology (Dry-Laid, Spunlace, Spun Melt and Others), By End-Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market is projected to reach $53.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4% owing to proliferation of new technologies, rise in awareness of environment friendly fabrics, rise in disposable income levels and rapid urbanization.
Based on technology, the spunmelt technology dominates the Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market; however, spunlace segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Spunlace technology is gaining momentum in wipes application as the technology is useful in increasing absorbency, strength and softness of the fabrics.
Moreover, in 2018, APAC region accounted for the largest share of the Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market. Dominance of Asia-Pacific in the Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market can be attributed to growing awareness about benefits of non-woven fabrics in its developing economies, like China and India, that account for over one-fourth of the total non-woven fabrics consumption worldwide.
Some of the major key players operating in non-woven fabrics market are Freudenberg Group, E. I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Welspun India Limited, Fiberweb India Limited, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Suominen Corporation, AutoTechNonwovens Private Limited, etc.
Years Considered
- Historical Period: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Objective of the Study
- To assess the demand-supply scenario of non-woven fabrics which covers production, demand and supply of non-woven fabrics market globally.
- To analyze and forecast the market size of non-woven fabrics.
- To classify and forecast the Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market based on fiber, technology, end-use and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of non-woven fabrics.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customers
5. Global Non-Woven Fabrics Production Overview
6. Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Fiber (Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Rayon, and Others)
6.2.2. By Technology (Dry-Laid, Spun melt and Others)
6.2.3. By End-Use (Disposable applications, Wipes, Geotextiles, Filtration products, Medical/surgical products, Automotive and Others)
6.2.4. By Company
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Non-Woven Fabrics Market Outlook
8. Europe Non-Woven Fabrics Market Outlook
9. North America Non-Woven Fabrics Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa Non-Woven Fabrics Market Outlook
11. South America Non-Woven Fabrics Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Foreign Trade Analysis
14.1. By Top 10 Countries
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Freudenberg Group
15.2. E. I. DuPont De Nemours and Company
15.3. Kimberly-Clark Corporation
15.4. Asahi Kasei Corporation
15.5. Welspun India Limited
15.6. Fiberweb India Limited
15.7. Fibertex Nonwovens A/S
15.8. Suominen Corporation
15.9. AutoTechNonwovens Private Limited
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u0a10a
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.