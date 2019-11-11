Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market, Technology, End-use, Company & Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Fiber (Polyester, Cotton Rayon, Polypropylene (PP) and Others), By Technology (Dry-Laid, Spunlace, Spun Melt and Others), By End-Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market is projected to reach $53.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4% owing to proliferation of new technologies, rise in awareness of environment friendly fabrics, rise in disposable income levels and rapid urbanization.



Based on technology, the spunmelt technology dominates the Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market; however, spunlace segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Spunlace technology is gaining momentum in wipes application as the technology is useful in increasing absorbency, strength and softness of the fabrics.



Moreover, in 2018, APAC region accounted for the largest share of the Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market. Dominance of Asia-Pacific in the Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market can be attributed to growing awareness about benefits of non-woven fabrics in its developing economies, like China and India, that account for over one-fourth of the total non-woven fabrics consumption worldwide.



Some of the major key players operating in non-woven fabrics market are Freudenberg Group, E. I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Welspun India Limited, Fiberweb India Limited, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Suominen Corporation, AutoTechNonwovens Private Limited, etc.



Years Considered



Historical Period: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To assess the demand-supply scenario of non-woven fabrics which covers production, demand and supply of non-woven fabrics market globally.

To analyze and forecast the market size of non-woven fabrics.

To classify and forecast the Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market based on fiber, technology, end-use and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of non-woven fabrics.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customers



5. Global Non-Woven Fabrics Production Overview



6. Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Fiber (Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Rayon, and Others)

6.2.2. By Technology (Dry-Laid, Spun melt and Others)

6.2.3. By End-Use (Disposable applications, Wipes, Geotextiles, Filtration products, Medical/surgical products, Automotive and Others)

6.2.4. By Company

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Non-Woven Fabrics Market Outlook



8. Europe Non-Woven Fabrics Market Outlook



9. North America Non-Woven Fabrics Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Non-Woven Fabrics Market Outlook



11. South America Non-Woven Fabrics Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Foreign Trade Analysis

14.1. By Top 10 Countries



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Freudenberg Group

15.2. E. I. DuPont De Nemours and Company

15.3. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

15.4. Asahi Kasei Corporation

15.5. Welspun India Limited

15.6. Fiberweb India Limited

15.7. Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

15.8. Suominen Corporation

15.9. AutoTechNonwovens Private Limited



16. Strategic Recommendations



