Brazil's Facility Management (FM) Market 2014-2019 & 2024 | Segmented by Service, Type, Application, Source, Industry & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Facility Management Market By Service (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support & Others), By Type (Hard, Soft & Others), By Application, By Source, By Industry (Organized & Unorganized), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Brazilian facility management market stood at around $18 billion in 2018 and it is expected to surpass $25 billion by 2024, with CAGR of around 6%.



The growth of the market is led by growing number of commercial establishments, rising technological integration resulting in increased efficiency and rising FDI investments in the country. Additionally, growing influence of foreign players on integrated facility management services is further propelling the growth in the market. However, lack of proper training and staffing of personnel can act as challenge for the growth of the market.



The Brazilian facility management market can be segmented based on service, type, application, source, industry and regional analysis.



On the basis of service, the market is categorized into property, cleaning, catering, security, support and others, of which property service accounts for majority share in the Brazilian facility management market. The category is expected to main its dominance during forecast period as well, on account of the rising demand for commercial space, new construction activities and government initiatives such as controlling lending rate and increasing fund allocation to infrastructure sector.



On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into hard, soft and other. Soft type segment dominated the market and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period as it includes services such cleaning, security, water disposal, etc.



On the basis of application, the market can be segregated into residential, commercial and industrial. Commercial sector leads the market on account of recovery in the country's economy and growing number of commercial offices across the country.



On the basis of source, the market can be segregated into Outsource and Inhouse. Inhouse segment dominates the market as large number of small companies provides inhouse services to their clients.



On the basis of industry, the market can be segregated into organized and unorganized, of which the latter dominates the market on account of large number of small players present across the country.



On the basis of region, Southeast region dominated The Brazilian facility management market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, as majority of population, commercial establishments are based in this region itself.



Major players operating in the Brazilian facility management market include Sodexo Inc., Compass Group (GRSA - Food and Service Solutions), Grupo Brasanitas Facility Services, G4S Brazil, CBRE Group, Inc., ISS Group, Cushman & Wakefield, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), Coillers International, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Brazilian facility management market.

To classify and forecast the Brazilian facility management market based on service, type, application, source, industry and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Brazilian facility management market.

To identify market trends for the Brazilian facility management market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Brazilian facility management market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Brazilian facility management market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Services Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Service Satisfaction

4.2. Pricing

4.3. After-Sales Service



5. Brazil Facility Management Market Outlook

5.1. Industry Structure & Stakeholders

5.2. Porter Five Forces Analysis

5.3. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.1. By Value

5.4. Market Share & Forecast

5.4.1. By Service (Property Services, Cleaning Services, Security Services, Catering Services, Support Services & Other Services)

5.4.2. By Type (Hard, Soft & Others)

5.4.3. By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential)

5.4.4. By Region (North, Northeast, South, Midwest, Southeast)

5.4.5. By Source (Outsource Vs Insource)

5.4.6. By Industry (Organized Vs Unorganized)

5.4.7. By Company

5.5. Market Outlook for Safety Aspects, Innovations and Energy Saving

5.6. Market Outlook for Building Inspection and Handover Certifications

5.7. Brazil Facility Management Market Mapping

5.7.1. By Service (Property Services, Cleaning Services, Security Services, Catering Services, Support Services & Other Services)

5.7.2. By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential)

5.7.3. By Region (North, Northeast, South, Midwest, Southeast)



6. Brazil Property Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (MEP, Painting, Civil, HVAC, Others)

6.2.2. By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential)

6.2.3. By Region (North, Northeast, South, Midwest, Southeast)

6.2.4. By Source (Outsource Vs Insource)

6.2.5. By Industry (Organized Vs Unorganized)



7. Brazil Cleaning Services Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential)

7.2.2. By Region (North, Northeast, South, Midwest, Southeast)

7.2.3. By Source (Outsource Vs Insource)

7.2.4. By Industry (Organized Vs Unorganized)



8. Brazil Catering Services Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential)

8.2.2. By Region (North, Northeast, South, Midwest, Southeast)

8.2.3. By Source (Outsource Vs Insource)

8.2.4. By Industry (Organized Vs Unorganized)



9. Brazil Security Services Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential)

9.2.2. By Region (North, Northeast, South, Midwest, Southeast)

9.2.3. By Source (Outsource Vs Insource)

9.2.4. By Industry (Organized Vs Unorganized)



10. Brazil Support Services Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential)

10.2.2. By Region (North, Northeast, South, Midwest, Southeast)

10.2.3. By Source (Outsource Vs Insource)

10.2.4. By Industry (Organized Vs Unorganized)



11. Brazil Other Services Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential)

11.2.2. By Region (North, Northeast, South, Midwest, Southeast)

11.2.3. By Source (Outsource Vs Insource)

11.2.4. By Industry (Organized Vs Unorganized)



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Brazil Economic Profile



16. Voice of Customer (Ranking)

16.1. Ranking of Major Service Providers

16.1.1. By Type of Service

16.1.2. By Sales Support

16.1.3. By Pricing & Payment Terms

16.1.4. By Safety

16.1.5. By Skill

16.1.6. By Innovation



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Competitive Benchmarking

17.2. Market Share & Forecast

17.2.1. Sodexo Inc.

17.2.2. Compass Group (GRSA - Food and Service Solutions)

17.2.3. Grupo Brasanitas Facility Services

17.2.4. G4S Brazil

17.2.5. CBRE Group, Inc.

17.2.6. ISS Group

17.2.7. Cushman & Wakefield

17.2.8. Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

17.2.9. Manserv

17.2.10. Coillers International



18. Strategic Recommendations



19. Annexure

19.1. Partial List of Major Facility Management Contracts in Brazil

19.2. Brazil Average Annual Spending on Facility Management



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iuvbqx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.