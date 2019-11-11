Automotive X-by-Wire Systems World Market Report 2019: Global Market Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 10.7% During 2020-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By System Type (Throttle-By-Wire Systems, Shift-By-Wire, Park-By-Wire Systems, Brake-By-Wire and Steer-By-Wire), By Geography, Competition, Forecast & Op" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive X-by-Wire Systems market was valued at around $20.9 billion in 2018 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.7% during the forecast period, as it helps to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle; thus, improving the fuel efficiency.



Since, X-by-wire systems replaces conventional mechanical control system; therefore, there is no requirement for belts, intermediate shafts, hoses and cooler, among others.



In terms of vehicle type, the market can be bifurcated into passenger car and commercial vehicle. In 2018, passenger car acquired the leading share in the market owing to increasing sales of car backed by rising disposable income and growing urban population.



On the basis of system type, the market can be segmented into Park-By-Wire Systems, Shift-By-Wire Systems, Throttle-By-Wire Systems, Brake-By-Wire and Steer-By-Wire. Throttle-By-Wire Systems account for the largest share in the market owing to its utilization in vehicles to adjust valve settings.



Based on regional analysis, the market can be segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue in the forthcoming years as well, as economies present in the regions are conscious about rising environmental degradation. Countries such as China, India, Japan, among others are adopting automotive x-by-wire system as it helps to reduce vehicular emissions.



Leading companies operating in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Nexteer Automotive Private Limited, SKF Ltd., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Stoneridge Inc., and Infineon Technologies AG. Companies, such as Robert Bosch GmbH, are investing in technological innovation to register sound growth. For instance, Robert Bosch is developing components for electric powertrain such as electric motor and battery systems.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market based on vehicle, system, technology and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions



5. Global Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market Overview



6. Global Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles)

6.2.2. By System Type (Park-By-Wire Systems, Shift-By-Wire Systems, Brake-By-Wire Systems, Throttle-By-Wire Systems and Others)

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.3.1. By Vehicle Type

6.3.2. By System Type

6.3.3. By Region



7. Asia-Pacific Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market Outlook



8. Europe & CIS Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market Outlook



9. North America Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market Outlook



10. South America Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market Outlook



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Robert Bosch GmbH

16.2. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

16.3. Continental AG

16.4. Nexteer Automotive Private Limited

16.5. SKF Ltd.

16.6. Curtiss-Wright Corporation

16.7. Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

16.8. Schaeffler AG

16.9. Stoneridge Inc.

16.10. Infineon Technologies AG



17. Strategic Recommendations



