United Kingdom Electric Bus Market Analysis & Forecast (2014-2024) by Seating Capacity, Battery Type, Application, Bus Length, Company & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Electric Bus Market, By Seating Capacity, By Battery Type (Lead Acid & Lithium Ion), By Application (Intercity; Intracity; & Airport Bus), By Bus Length, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom Electric Bus Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 46% during the forecast period on account of growing need for controlling GHG (Greenhouse gases) emissions emitted by vehicles and growing government initiatives.



An electric bus is powered by electricity and uses electric motors or traction motors for propulsion. An electric bus can be powered either by electricity from off bus sources or with a self-contained battery or a generator which converts fuel to electricity.



The major factors responsible for the rising sales of electric buses include improved miles on a single charge, reduction in charging time, increasing number of charging stations across all the regions, among others. Additionally, the development of integrated mobility solutions and increasing public transport are further propelling growth in the market. Furthermore, rising government support coupled with growing awareness among population would steer growth in the market in the coming years.



The United Kingdom Electric Bus Market is segmented based on seating type, battery type, application, bus length, region and company. Based on battery type, the market can be bifurcated into lead acid and lithium ion, of which the latter is expected to grow at a fast pace since it is safe and cost-effective. Based on bus length, the market can be fragmented into 6-8m, 9-12m and above 12m. The 9-12m segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to the preference for medium and large buses by the public transport authority.



The major player operating in the UK Electric Bus Market are BYD/ADL, Volvo, Optare, Mellor Coachcraft, Pelican Yutong Buses and others. Most of the companies are developing new products along with new advanced technologies in order to strengthen their position in electric bus market. Moreover, many companies are merging with other companies as a part of strategy for good dealing and to cope with the market competition.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the United Kingdom Electric Bus Market.

To classify and forecast the United Kingdom Electric Bus Market based on seating capacity, battery type, application, bus length, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United Kingdom Electric Bus Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United Kingdom Electric Bus Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the United Kingdom Electric Bus Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United Kingdom Electric Bus Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. United Kingdom Electric Bus Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Seating Capacity (Up to 30-Seater; 31-40-Seater; Above 40)

5.2.2. By Battery Type (Lead Acid and Lithium Ion)

5.2.3. By Application (Intercity; Intracity; Airport Bus)

5.2.4. By Bus Length (6-8m; 9-12m; Above 12m)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.4. Pricing Analysis



6. United Kingdom Electric Bus Above 40-Seater Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Battery Type

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By Bus Length

6.3. Pricing Analysis



7. United Kingdom Electric Bus 31- 40-Seater Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Battery Type

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Bus Length

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. United Kingdom Electric Bus Up to 30-Seater Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Battery Type

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Bus Length

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. United Kingdom Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Alexander Dennis Limited

13.2. VDL Bus & Coach

13.3. BYD/ADL

13.4. Mellor Coachcraft

13.5. Optare

13.6. Pelican Yutong

13.7. Volvo

13.8. Wrights

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9etxf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.