World Catering Services Market Report 2014-2019 & 2020-2024 - Global Market Set to Exceed $205 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Catering Services Market By Type (Contractual & Non-Contractual), By End User (Industrial, Hospitality, Educational, Healthcare, In-Flight & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global catering services market stood at $130 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period to cross $205 billion by 2024, on account of increasing emphasis on the adoption of technology to improve customer experience and reduction in the time spent waiting for food.



The rising demand from high-income households and businesses would aid the global catering services market, with consumers spending more money on parties and other catered functions along with loosening corporate budgets in line with stronger corporate profit.



In terms of type, the global catering services market has been categorized into contractual catering services and non-contractual catering services. Of these two categories, contractual catering services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to continue its market dominance during forecast period. Constantly changing dynamics of the modern workforce and insatiable appetite for different types of cuisines are some of the major factors anticipated to aid the leading position of contractual catering services segment. Moreover, contractual catering services segment is likely to be driven by the introduction of various offers such as limited time menu offerings and promotional offers.



Asia-Pacific dominated the global catering services market in 2018, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominating position in the global catering services market during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, Mexico, Australia and Canada are likely to emerge as the potential growth market for catering in coming years.



The global catering services market is consolidated with five major players accounting for the majority share. The leading vendors are investing in the expansion of their international presence and creating strong brand images for their services. Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global catering services market. Market players are engaging in merger and acquisition activities to diversify their service portfolio, penetrate new markets, increase their market share, reduce financial costs, and achieve economies of scale.



Some of the major players in the global catering services market are Aramark, Compass Group PLC, DO & CO, Elior Group, Cushman & Wakefield, GateGroup, Newrest, Sodexo, WSH, ABM Catering Solution, SV Group, etc.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objectives of the Study

To analyze and forecast the global catering services market size.

To classify and forecast the global catering services market based on type, end-user and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global catering services market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global catering services market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the global catering services market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global catering services market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1 Factors considered while selecting a supplier

4.2 Product awareness and applicability & usage analysis

4.3 Challenges/issues faced post purchase

4.4 Unmet needs



5. Global Catering Services Market Outlook

5.1 Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2 Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Contractual; Non-Contractual)

5.2.2. By End User (Industrial - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Utilities, Mining; Hospitality; Educational; Healthcare; In-Flight; Others)

5.2.3. By Region (Asia-Pacific; Europe; North America; South America; Middle East & Africa)

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.3 Market Attractiveness Index (By Type; By End User; By Region)



6. Asia-Pacific Catering Services Market Outlook



7. North America Catering Services Market Outlook



8. Europe Catering Services Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Catering Services Market Outlook



10. South America Catering Services Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1 Drivers

11.2 Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competition Outlook

13.2 Company Profiles

13.2.1. Basic Details

13.2.2. Financials (As reported)

13.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

13.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.2.5. Planned Investments

13.2.6. Pricing of Target Products

13.2.7. Market positioning

13.3 Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.3.1 Compass Group PLC

13.3.2 Sodexo Inc.

13.3.3 Aramark

13.3.4 Cushman & Wakefield

13.3.5 DO & CO

13.3.6 GateGroup

13.3.7 ISS Facilities Services Inc.

13.3.8 Elior Group

13.3.9 Newrest

13.3.10 WSH

13.3.11 ABM Catering Solution

13.3.12 SV Group

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4irup6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.