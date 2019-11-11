UAE Lingerie Market Set to Reach $651 Million by 2024: Analysis on Shape Wear, Lounge Wear, Knickers & Panties, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Lingerie Market By Product Type (Shape Wear, Lounge Wear, Knickers & Panties and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Exclusive Showroom/Store, Multi-Branded/Traditional Store), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Oppor" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE lingerie market stood at USD471 million in 2018 and projected to reach USD651 million by 2024, on account of growing working women population, increasing expansion of international brands and rising demand for comfy lingerie among young female population.



Rising working-class women population base and expanding product offering by leading lingerie players are also driving the market. Moreover, increasing presence of high-quality retail spaces and rising trend of online shopping are expected to positively influence the country's lingerie market over the next five years.



Some of the leading players in the UAE Lingerie market include L Brands, Triumph International, Inditex Trading Fze, PVH Corp., La Perla, Agent Provocateur, Botique delola, etc.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objectives of the Study

To analyze and forecast the UAE lingerie market size

To forecast the UAE Lingerie market based on product type, distribution channel and regional distribution

To identify drivers and challenges for the UAE Lingerie market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the UAE Lingerie market

To conduct the pricing analysis for the UAE Lingerie market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the UAE Lingerie market

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Sources of Information and Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Purchase Frequency



5. Global Lingerie Market Overview



6. UAE Lingerie Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Shape Wear, Lounge Wear, Knickers & Panties and Others)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Exclusive Showroom/Store, Multi-Branded/Traditional Store)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product Type, By Distribution Channel and By Region)



7. UAE Bra Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type (Padded-Wired, Non Padded-Wired, Padded-Non Wired, Non Padded- Non Wired)

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel



8. UAE Knickers & Panties Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type (No Line, French Cuts, Classic Brief, Others)

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel



9. UAE Lounge Wear Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type (Camisoles, Lingerie Sets, Nighty, Others)

9.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Exclusive Showroom/Store, Multi-Branded/Traditional Store, Online)



10. UAE Shape Wear Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product Type (Body Shaper, Tummy Shaper and Thigh Shaper, Others)

10.2.2. By Distribution Channel



11. Supply Chain Analysis



12. Import & Export Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers/Opportunities

13.2. Challenges/Pitfalls



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. UAE Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Competition Outlook

17.2. Company Profiles (Top 10 Companies)



L Brands Inc.

Triumph International

Inditex Trading Fze

PVH Corp.

La Perla

La Senza Corporation

Agent Provocateur

Botique Delola

Inditex

Rigby & Peller

18. Strategic Recommendations



