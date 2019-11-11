Worlds1st Olympiad On Life Skills Students|Registered from 61Countries and 2000+Schools Launched in United Arab Emirates

International Life Skills Olympiad 2019 International Life Skills Olympiad now in United Arab Emirates

International Life skills Olympiad helps young children to acquire Life Skills Aptitude. The winners of the Olympiad will get a free ticket to visit Harvard

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- This global test is specifically designed to prepare school children for real world (including the home-schooled ones).”— Mr. Sidharth Tripathy Dubai, United Arab Emirates, United Arab Emirates, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based Skillizen Learning Foundation is conducting international life skills Olympiad for schools students on 14th – 15th December 2019. The registration is live and required online ( www.lifeskillsolympiad.org ) with full details. More than 2000+ schools from all over the world have already registered for this global test. The last day for the registration is 30th November 2019.International Life Skills Olympiad is the world’s 1st Olympiad on life skills that helps young children to acquire Life Skills Aptitude. The winners of the Olympiad will get an opportunity to visit Harvard University. Every participate will receive a prize of worth USD 9.99.It is important to ensure that children should be equipped with basic life skills during the hardwiring stages of their brain development, i.e., between the ages 6-16. This will help student to face the real world challenges beyond school. Integrating the Life Skills curriculum in the child's education is the logical next step.A Huge numbers of schools and parents from Southern & Western states of India have registered their children for the Olympiad and internationally Africa and Middle East are the leading regions for the participation. Based on the number of countries participating, ILSO is the world's most global assessment test of any kind at the school level.“Life Skills empower the young children to live their lives to the fullest potential and help them overcome the hurdles of everyday life, be it at school, work, or as global citizens. Hence it is important for parents and schools to encourage children to participate in the Life Skills Olympiad.” said Mr. Sidharth Tripathy (Chief Convener of Skillizen Olympiad Foundation)Life Skills Olympiad is based on a pioneering research on Life Skills done at Harvard University in 2011, by the founder of ‘Skillizen’. Over the years, Skillizen has come to be known as the world’s leading organization helping prepare young children for roles in the real world beyond school. Skillizen provides the world’s 1st criterion-referenced and evidence-based Critical Life Skills Curriculum for 6-16-year-old young children.



