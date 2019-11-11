Vital Maritime Domain Awareness issues to be discussed at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020

Maritime Reconnaisannce and Surveillance Technology 2020

SMi Reports: Senior representatives to brief on achieving Maritime Domain Awareness at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020 in Rome, Italy

ROME, ITALY, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent news from BBC, the Italian Coastguards and authorities found bodies of migrants who drowned at sea, after a boat capsized in rough seas off the island of Lampedusa.With that in mind, thousands of migrants still attempt to cross the Mediterranean to Europe every year and in poor and adverse weather conditions, the death count continues to rise. EU member states are working on a temporary plan to quickly take people off boats in the Mediterranean and provisionally relocate them among countries willing to accommodate them.SMi Group’s Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology conference will return for its 5th year, commencing on 5th – 6th February 2020 in Rome, Italy. As the only Maritime ISR meeting in Italy, it is a good opportunity to discuss and learn new capabilities from other European members on how to achieve comprehensive maritime domain awareness (MDA) for situations such as those that happened in Italy.An early bird saving of £200 for bookings made by 29th November is available on the website. Register at www.maritime-recon.com/einPR3 This year’s conference will explore how to achieve comprehensive MDA through : Space-based Technology, Unmanned Maritime Systems, Airborne Platforms & Operations, C4ISTAR, Hydrographic platforms and many more.1. Rear Admiral Luigi Sinapi, Director of the Italian Hydrographic Institute, Italian Navy2. Commodore Thomas Guy, Deputy Director, Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence, Royal Navy3. Brigadier General Carlos de Salas, Head C4ISR & Space Programs, Spanish Ministry of Defence4. Colonel Henrik Kanstrup, Helicopter Wing Karup, Royal Danish Airforce5. Colonel Jukka Hollstrom, Head, Mogadishu Field Office, European Union Capacity Building Mission in Somalia6. Commander Graeme Smith, Maritime Warfare Centre Information Warfare Commander, Royal Navy7. Commander Antonio Junior Belfiore, Naval Mine Warfare Staff Officer, NATO Centre of Excellence for operations in Confined and Shallow Water8. Lieutenant Colonel Nikolaos Oikonomakis, Staff Officer, General Directorate for Defence Investments & Armanents, Hellenic Ministry of National Defence9. Lieutenant Commander Stefan Lundqvist Phd, Military Lecturer and Researcher, Department of Military Studies, Swedish Defence University10. Mr Phil Hanson, UK HM Coastguard Aviation Technical Assurance Manager, HM Maritime and Coastguard Agency11. Mrs Maja Markovcic Kostelac, Executive Director, European Maritime Safety Agency12. Mrs Francesca de Rosa, Data Knowledge and Operational Environment Scientist, NATO STO Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation (CMRE)13. Mr Vito Pesare, E.W. Expert, Former Italian Navy Warrant Officer, Italian Navy14. Mr Vito d’amicis, Former Italian Navy Lieutenant, Specialist in EW, C4ISR, Intelligence & Communications, Italian Navy15. Mr Guy Thomas, Director, C-SIGMAThe two-day agenda will also feature a pre-conference workshop taking place on Tuesday 4th February 2020. As space-based surveillance is amongst the most important means of monitoring the oceans today, we are delighted to partner with leading expert C-SIGMA to deliver an exclusive workshop on: S-AIS and C-SIGMA: Continuing to Evolve as the Cornerstones of Maritime Security.The full event details and speaker line up is available to download from the event website at: www.maritime-recon.com/einPR3 Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance TechnologyConference: 5th – 6th February 2020Workshop: 4th February 2020Crowne Plaza Rome - St. Peter’s HotelRome, ItalySponsorGold Sponsor: Orbital Micro SystemsSponsor: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems | MAXARFor sponsorship enquiries contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email at jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor any delegate enquiries contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk---END--About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



