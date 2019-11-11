Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market to grow at 7.1% CAGR to hit US$7.9 Bn by 2025-Global Insights on Trends, Price, Size, Share, Vendor Landscape, Product Type, and Strategic Framework Analysis: Adroit Market Research

The growth of the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market has driven the increase in demand for SBR in the tire industry, which accounts for over 75% of the world consumption

The "Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Size 2018 by Application (Tire Manufacturing, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesives, Others), by Product Type (Emulsion, Solution), By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global SBR market value reached USD 4.9 billion in 2018. Demand for styrene butadiene rubber in tire and footwear industry is growing owing to its high synthetic flexibility and expected to drive the market growth by 2025.

Adroit Market Research released its research study on “Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber Size by Application (Tire Manufacturing, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesives, Others), by Product Type (Emulsion, Solution), By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025”. The global styrene butadiene rubber market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as market dynamics, company overview and financial performance.

Increasing demand for high-performance tires from the automotive industry is expected to drive the demand for higher-specific raw materials from the tire manufacturing sector. In addition to this, high fuel efficiency standards in the automotive sector are increasing demand for tires with low rolling resistance, which in turn is expected to drive SBR growth in the tire industry. On the other hand, at the time of SBR's production process, stringent regulations for the emission of toxic fumes are one of the main impediments to SBR manufacturers and are expected to hinder the growth of the global SBR industry.

The global styrene butadiene rubber market is bifurcated based on type and application. The product segment is further classified into solution SBR and emulsion SBR. Emulsion based styrene butadiene rubber is the largest segment accounting for over 55% market share in the global SBR market owing to the low cost of production. Furthermore, a shift in demand from the end-users for high-performance tires is growing the popularity of the s-SBR in the global market. This product segment is likely to witness rapid growth at more than 10% CAGR by 2025. Increasing understanding of fuel-efficient solutions coupled with advancements in tire rubber processing technology is expected to show low dissipation energy such as low rolling resistance, low abrasion, and high braking traction. Solution-based styrene butadiene rubber thus decreases vehicle rolling resistance, increases fuel efficiency and improves tire grip and is expected to replace e-SBR with s-SBR.

Countries such as India and China are relishing the low-cost labor advantage in the automotive industry, which accounts for the maximum consumption of SBR. Europe is also marking its growth in the global SBR market owing to the strong automotive industry in the region. The region accounted for more than 25% value share in 2018. The consumption of S-SBR in the automobile industry majorly in tires is increasing due to tire labeling regulation imposed by the European Union for the development in different tire grades.

The competitive landscape of the global SBR market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several local players. Companies including China National Petroleum Corporation, Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, ZEON Corporation, Trinseo S.A., LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, Bridgestone Corporation, JSR Corporation, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company amongst others.

