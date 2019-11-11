$1.5 Billion World Gas Phase Filtration Market Forecast, 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gas Phase Filtration Market By Type (Granular Activated Carbon, Impregnated Activated Carbon, Others.), By Filter Media, By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gas phase filtration market stood at around $1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2024, on account of the increasing demand for gas phase filtration across various industries for the removal of odor and harmful gases.



In addition, growth in the global gas phase filtration market can be attributed to the proactive implementation of stringent norms across the globe regarding indoor air quality in manufacturing facilities.



Rising health awareness, robust growth of wastewater treatment industry and the increasing demand for gas phase filters to resist corrosion in microelectronics industry are some of the other factors expected to fuel the global gas phase filtration market through 2024.



Some of the major players in the global gas phase filtration market are AAF Flanders, Freudenberg Group, Donaldson Company, Inc., Camfil Farr, Purafil, Inc. (Filtration Group Corporation), Clarcor Inc. (Parker Hannifin Corporation), Dafco Filtration Group, Pure Air Filtration, LLC, Koch Filter Corporation (Jhonson Controls), and MayAir Group plc, among others.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To outline, classify and estimate the global gas phase filtration market on the basis of type, filter media, end-user industry and regional distribution.

To study and forecast the global market size of gas phase filtration market.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting the global gas phase filtration market into five regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America.

To identify the detailed information about the prime factors affecting the global gas phase filtration market.

To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and margins in the global gas phase filtration market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new entrants in the global gas phase filtration market.

To strategically profile the leading players in the market which are involved in the manufacturing and supply of gas phase filters worldwide.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Type (Gas Phase Filters with Granular Activated Carbon, Gas Phase Filters with Impregnated Activated Carbon, Gas Phase Filters with other Impregnated Media and Others)

4.2.2. By Filter Media (Activated Carbon, Potassium Permanganate and Others)

4.2.3. By End User Industry (Airport, Commercial Buildings, Data Center, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Museums/Archives, Water/Waste Water Facilities, Pulp and Paper, Petrochemical (Oil & Gas), Specialty Chemical and Gas, Metals and Mining, Semiconductor & Disk/Display, Consumer Air Purifiers and Others)

4.2.4. By Region

4.2.5. By Company

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index Analysis



5. North America Gas Phase Filtration Market Outlook



6. Asia-Pacific Gas Phase Filtration Market Outlook



7. Europe Gas Phase Filtration Market Outlook



8. South America Gas Phase Filtration Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Gas Phase Filtration Market Outlook



10. Pricing Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. AAF Flanders

13.2. Freudenberg Group

13.3. Donaldson Company Inc.

13.4. Camfil Farr

13.5. Purafil Inc. (Filtration Group Corporation)

13.6. Clarcor Inc. (Parker Hannifin Corporation)

13.7. Dafco Filtration Group

13.8. Pure Air Filtration LLC

13.9. Koch Filter Corporation (Jhonson Controls)

13.10. MayAir Group plc



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jxtaw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

