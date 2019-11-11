Outlook on Australia's Distribution Transformers Market to 2024; A $690 Million Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Distribution Transformers Market By Insulation Type (Oil Filled & Dry), By Phase (Three Phase & Single Phase), By Power Rating (Up to 650 kVA, 651-2500 kVA & 2501-10000 kVA), By Mounting (Pad, Pole & Underground Vault), Competition, Forecast & O" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australian distribution transformers market stood at around $456 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% to reach $690 million by 2024, on account of rising technological advancements in transformers and integration of transformer monitoring systems in power systems.



Moreover, government initiatives and schemes such as subsidies and incentives by governments of Australia for installation of solar power energy in order to reduce carbon emissions are further expected to boost the demand for distribution transformers in the country. Moreover, establishment of various energy networks along with integration of wind and other renewable energies are anticipated to propel the demand for distribution transformers across Australia during forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the Australian distribution transformers market are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG., Tyree Industries, ETEL Transformers, Wilson transformers, General Electric, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, Legrand SA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., among others.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the Australian distribution transformers market size.

To define, classify and forecast the Australian distribution transformers market based on insulation type, phase, power rating & mounting type.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size based on region by segmenting the Australian distribution transformers market into five regions namely, Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales, Northern Territory & Southern Australia, Queensland, Western Australia & Victoria & Tasmania.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Australian distribution transformers market.

To strategically profile leading players operating in the Australian distribution transformers market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors considered while selecting a supplier

4.2. Product awareness and applicability & usage analysis

4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase

4.4. Unmet needs



5. Australia Distribution Transformers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Insulation Type (Dry; Oil-Filled)

5.2.2. By Power Rating (Up to 650 kVA; 651 kVA-2,500 kVA; 2501 kVA-10,000 kVA)

5.2.3. By Mounting (Pad-Mounted; Pole-Mounted; Underground Vault)

5.2.4. By Phase (Single Phase; Three Phase)

5.2.5. By Region (Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales; Northern Territory & Southern Australia; Queensland; Western Australia; Victoria & Tasmania)

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Insulation Type; By Power Rating; By Mounting; By Phase; By Region)



6. Australia Dry Insulation Distribution Transformers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Power Rating

6.2.2. By Mounting

6.2.3. By Phase

6.2.4. By Region



7. Australia Oil-Filled Insulation Distribution Transformers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Power Rating

7.2.2. By Mounting

7.2.3. By Phase

7.2.4. By Region



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Pricing Analysis



11. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



12. Australia Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Basic Details

13.2.2. Financials (As reported)

13.2.3. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.2.4. Planned Investments

13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading 10 Companies)



14. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Tyree industries

Wilson transformers

ETEL transformers

ABB Ltd.

Siemens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2d91ii

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.