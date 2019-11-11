Resilient Flooring Market to reach US$7.60 billion by 2025-Global Insights on Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Strategic Framework and Key Developments: Adroit Market Research

In 2018, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) accounted for 25.8% of the global resilient flooring market share (by revenue) and are expected to rise significantly in the years to come. The Asia Pacific resilient flooring market is expected to rise at a fast-paced CAGR exceeding 10% over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Resilient Flooring Market Size 2017 by Product [Vinyl Composite Tiles (VCT), Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT), Vinyl sheets, Fiberglass, Linoleum and Others)], by Application (Commercial, Industrial and Residential), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The report also provides a detailed overview of the global market size of resilient flooring, key strategies adopted by industry participants, Porter's Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis that help our clients make informed decisions.

The global resilient flooring market share is also impacted by the ongoing trends and macroeconomic indicators for key geographical markets, which have been covered in the report. The global resilient flooring market is projected to surpass USD 7.60 billion by 2025, due to the huge demand for superior flooring materials in the construction sector.

In 2017, in terms of volume, vinyl composite tiles (VCTs) accounted for approximately 30% of the global market share of durable flooring. Due to its flexible flooring choices and unique designs, vinyl is among the most common flooring materials. Due to its moderate cost and large adoption in multi-family housing complexes and manufactured housing deliveries, vinyl sheets are expected to see demand in the residential sector. The residential application segment is expected to dominate the global resilient flooring market, and in the coming years it is expected to maintain its lead. Renovations in the housing sector include durable flooring surfaces that are economic, dense and non-absorbent.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global resilient flooring industry with a market share of over 28% and retain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing construction activities are expected to strengthen the global resilient flooring market size, especially in developing economies such as China, India, and Malaysia. As the largest construction market in the world, China is witnessing the fastest growth in the region due to government support policies and increased government spending on construction and infrastructure projects. In addition, increasing personal income allows customers to obtain higher-end floor coverings that were previously unaffordable, thereby boosting the global market size for resilient flooring.

The global resilient flooring market is currently witnessing fierce competition owing to the presence of large conglomerates. Companies such as Mohawk Industries, Shaw Floors, Armstrong World Industries, Pergo, Mannington Mills, Inc. and Polyflor are some of the leading players in the global resilient flooring market.

