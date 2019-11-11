Global Penetration Testing Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Penetration Testing– Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Market Overview:

As per the expectation, the global Penetration Testing market would flourish among people by keeping pace with standard needs and the increasing number of cyberattacks. Nowadays, a number of testing services are there around the world, such as social engineering, web application, wireless, network penetration testing, and mobile application. As per seasoned researchers, the present market may notice the flourishing of wireless penetration testing in the coming years. The higher number of wireless networks and networked devices result in the increased demand for these services.

The deployment of Penetration Testing can happen in two or multiple ways, such as on-premise and cloud. The worldwide penetration testing market depends upon the increasing demand for cloud-based services. It’s because of their budget-friendly and time-bound features. Some companies are conscious about the budget and they demand budget-friendly solutions. Moreover, they can ask for cloud-based penetration testing in times of the fulfillment of the forecast term. Moreover, web application penetration testing might also acquire a huge demand due to the increasing attacks on sensitive web applications of companies.

The widespread use of web-based and mobile-based business applications could increase the popularity of Asia Pacific all-around the market. When it comes to expanding the reach of their services in the current industry, professionals visualized to take the help of acquisitions and mergers as some of the major strategies. The Global Penetration Testing report is all about the market size, forecast, industry status, growth scope, and competitive landscape. Moreover, the research report divides the market with respect to type, region, companies, and end-user industry.

Top Key Vendors:

Acunetix (UK)

Checkmarx (U.S.)

Cigital, Inc. (U.S.)

Contrast Security (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

Netsparker Limited (UK)

Portswigger Ltd. (U.S.)

Qualys, Inc. (U.S.)

Rapid7, Inc. (U.S.)

Synopsys, Inc. (U.S.)

Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Veracode (U.S.)

Whitehat Security (U.S.)

Wireshark (U.S.)

Segmentation:

The main goal of the Penetration Testing report is to learn about and predict the market size of Penetration Testing worldwide. When it comes to segmentation with respect to the type, the product can be segregated into Mobile application penetration testing, network penetration testing, Social engineering, Web application penetration testing, wireless penetration testing, and Others. And with respect to Application, it is segregated into Healthcare, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Government and defense, Retail, IT and telecom, and Others. Among the segmentation with respect to the type, the web application penetration-testing segment overlooked the worldwide penetration testing market with respect to in 2016. Nonetheless, the mobile application penetration testing segment might acquire high growth rates with respect to revenue.

Regional Overview:

The seven regions that are covered within the report include Eastern Europe, Latin America, North America, Japan, APEJ, Western Europe, and MEA. North America was the most influential market in the year of 2016 with respect to revenue in the worldwide penetration testing market. It is expected that North America is going to be a major market for a huge revenue generation. With respect to value, the penetration testing market in North America might become the most compelling regional market throughout the forecast period. Within North America, the market spreads in Canada, the USA, and Mexico. In Europe, it’s in France, Russia, UK, Italy, and Germany. When it comes to Asia-Pacific, the reach covers Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and China.

Industry News:

The Penetration Testing Market analysis reports offer an important source of comprehensive data, dedicated to competitive analysis and business strategies of Penetration Testing Market. It offers an outline of the Penetration Testing industry along with future expenses, growth analysis, demand, revenue, and supply data. Thus, it becomes possible to acquire a lot of information about the industry.

