Polymer Foam Market to hit US$187.20 billion by 2025– Global Insights on Industry Trends, Demand, Value Chain, Key Players, Growth Drivers and Competitive Landscape Analysis: Adroit Market Research

The Global Polymer Foam Market is driven by rising demand from building and construction and automotive industries. Polyurethane (PU) polymer foam segment captured a big market share in 2018 and is anticipated to grow over the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Polymer Foam Market Size by Application (Packaging, Building & Constructions, Furniture & Bedding, Automotive and Others) by Type (Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, PVC Foam, Phenolic Foam, Polyolefin Foam, Melamine Foam and Others) by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

In September, 2018, BASF introduced Ultrason E, a particle foam made from PESU (polyethersulfone) for complex-shaped components in airplanes, trains, and cars. This foam is highly resistant to extreme temperatures, natural flame retardant, extremely light weight, stiff and strong.

Request a pdf sample @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/628

The global polymer foam market is estimated to reach USD 187.20 billion by 2025. Accelerating demand for polymer forms in the building, construction, manufacturing, automotive and other industries is predicted to encourage manufacturers to develop and innovate their product portfolio and gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, In September, 2018, a particle foam based on PESU (polyethersulfone) called Ultrason E was developed by BASF for several multipart components in trains, cars, and airplanes. This PESU (polyethersulfone) foam exhibit exceptional properties such as high flame retardant, good resistant to temperature, and very light weight.

The study on polymer foam market assesses the market trends and demand from 2015 to 2025. The report comprises of the historic trends (2015 to 2018) and market forecast (2019 to 2025). The report analysis the historic, and present status and forecasts the future predictions of the market at regional and a global level. The global polymer foam market is divided by product, application and region.

The report provides a full evaluation of the polymer foam industry. Additionally, it also offers various market analysis such as key industry trends, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and value chain. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the major manufacturers and a complete competitive landscape analysis.

Browse the full research report with Table of Contents @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/polymer-foams-market

Growing implementation of stringent government regulations and rising environmental concerns followed by and depleting petroleum resources is encouraging major players all over the world for biodegradable and natural sources such as such as sugarcane bagasse, pine wood, vegetable oils, corncobs, and eucalyptus to produce polymer foams.

Polyurethane foam segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. Polyurethane is widely used in the aerospace industry for passenger cabin walls; flight deck pads; aircraft ceilings; interior aircraft class dividers; overhead stowage; and aircraft galleys. Polyethylene and polyurethane foam offers a steady performance when subjected to high temperatures. These types of foams insulate the aircraft against harmful temperatures, acts as a sound barrier, and reduces air leakage into and out of the aircraft, which makes the aircraft experience more pleasant. With the growing aerospace industry, the polymer foam market is expected to boost over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 40% of the total market in 2018, and China dominated the region in terms of consumption. Asia Pacific region is projected to see a significant growth due to the accelerating demand from building and construction, automotive, manufacturing, aerospace and packaging industries over the forecast period.

The global polymer foam industry is very fragmented in nature due to the presence of large number of organized and unorganized manufacturers in countries such as China, Brazil, and India. A few leading manufacturers present in this industry are BASF, Arkema Group, Borealis AG, Armacell International S.A, Polymer Technologies, Inc., Zotefoams plc, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Synthos SA, JSP Corporation, and Sekisui Alveo AG.

Direct purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/628

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global polymer foam market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5. Global polymer foam market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Global polymer foam market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 972-362 -8199

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.