Europe Pest Control Services Market by Type, Pest Type, Application, and Region: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Europe Pest Control Services Market by Type (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, and Others), Pest Type (Insects, Termites, Rodents, and Others), Application (Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Pesticides are the chemicals or mixtures of chemicals used to kill, repel, mitigate, or reduce pest damage. Pest control is the management of specific species of insects that are recognized as detrimental to human health. House flies, bed bugs, cockroaches, and others tend to reside in places where there is human activity, which can lead to serious health issues; thus, pest management has gained a significant importance.

Increase in urban population, which results into significant increase in food sources and conductive living habitats for various pests, such as rodents, cockroaches, and mosquitoes boost the growth of the Europe pest control market. This also increases the demand for pest control management across Europe.

Consumers all over the world, generally from residential and commercial sectors are becoming conscious about their health and are doing everything they can to maintain good health and hygiene. Therefore, there is an upsurge in the adoption of pest control products and services in these sectors. Also, there is a considerable rise in the prevalence of diseases caused by different kind of pests, and hence it becomes essential to control them. However, health and environmental hazard caused by pesticides, due to its chemical content, is the significant factor anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.



The Europe pest control services market is segmented based on type, pest type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. Based on pest type, the market is classified into insects, termites, rodents, and others. Based on application, market is divided into commercial, residential, agriculture, .industrial, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across 15 European countries, which include Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Slovakia, Portugal, Ireland, and rest of the Europe.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

- The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the Europe pest control services market from 2018 to 2025 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

- Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of value.

- Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the Europe competitive scenario.

- The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

o Chemical

o Mechanical

o Biological

o Others

• By Pest type

o Insects

o Termites

o Rodents

o Others

• By Application

o Commercial

o Residential

o Agriculture

o Industrial

o Others

• By Region

o Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

o Rest of Europe



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Anticimex

• Ecolab

• Rentokil Initial PLC

• Eastern Termite and Pest Control Co.

• Cleankill Pest Control’s

• JG Pest Control

• Cleankill Pest Control’s, Rollins, Inc.

• The ServiceMaster, Company LLC.

• Nbc environment.

The other players in the value chain include BASF, Bayer, Dodson Pest Control, Lindsey Pest Services, and Syngenta.

