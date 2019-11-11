Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market by Material Type (Natural Rubber, Vinyl, Nitrile, Neoprene, and Others) and End User (Aerospace Industry, Disk Drives Industry, Flat Panels Industry, Food Industry, Hospitals, Medical Devices Industry, Pharmaceuticals Industry, Semiconductor Industry, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

The Asia-Pacific cleanroom disposable gloves market was valued at $804.1 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,512.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. Cleanroom disposable gloves have application in various procedures such as examination, diagnosis, and surgeries. These gloves serve the purpose of protection during various activities that involve toxic chemicals, reactive materials, or unhygienic conditions.



The major factors that drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific Cleanroom disposable gloves market include rise in concern for safety and hygiene along with the novel manufacturing technologies for making medical gloves temperature resistant, rupture resistant, and control latex-associated infections. Healthcare professionals use medical gloves for surgeries and other related activities that are contagious and can be infectious.



The Asia-Pacific cleanroom disposable gloves market is segmented into material type, end user, and country. Based on type, the market is divided into natural rubber/latex gloves, vinyl gloves, nitrile gloves, polyethylene/neoprene gloves, and others. Based on end user, the market is categorized into aerospace industry, disk drives industry, flat panels industry, food industry, hospitals, medical devices industry, pharmaceuticals industry, semiconductor industry, and others. Based on country, the Asia-Pacific cleanroom disposable gloves market is analyzed across China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Philippines, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.



The Asia-Pacific cleanroom disposable gloves market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants. Some of the major manufacturers profiled in the report include Ansell Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd.; Rubberex Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Adventa Berhad, Cardinal Health, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, and Semperit AG Holding.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

- The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

- The market size is provided in terms of value and volume.

- The market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

- Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the cleanroom disposable gloves industry for strategy building.

- Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.

- The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Material Type

- Natural Rubber

- Vinyl

- Nitrile

- Neoprene

- Others

• By End User

- Aerospace Industry

- Disk Drives Industry

- Flat Panels Industry

- Food Industry

- Hospitals

- Medical Devices Industry

- Pharmaceuticals Industry

- Semiconductors Industry

- Others

• By Country

- China

- Japan

- Taiwan

- South Korea

- Philippines

- India

- Vietnam

- Malaysia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Ansell Ltd.

• Hartalega Holdings Berhad

• Supermax Corporation Berhad

• Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd.

• Rubberex Corporation Berhad

• Top Glove Corporation Bhd

• Adventa Berhad

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Dynarex Corporation

• Semperit AG Holding



The other players in the value chain include Dia Rubber Co. Ltd.; Asiatic Fiber Corporation, Woojin ACT Co. Ltd.; Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Riverstone Holdings Ltd.; Careplus Group Berhad, UG Healthcare Corporation, Nitritex Limited, Valutek, and Jiujiang Haorui Industry & Trade Co. Ltd.

