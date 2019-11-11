Vascular Guidewires Market by Application (Coronary Guidewires, Peripheral Guidewires, Urology Guidewires, and Neurovascular Guidewires), Coating Type (Coated, and Non-Coated), and End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

The global vascular guidewires market size in 2017 is $883 million, and is projected to reach $1,336 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.



A guidewire is a long and flexible spring that assists the introduction and placement of implantable medical devices into a patient’s body. Vascular guidewires are used during various interventional cardiology procedures (including placement of angioplasty balloons, stents, inferior vena cava filters, and others) as they guide a surgeon for the correct placement of these devices.



There is an increase in the demand for vascular guidewires due to rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, increase in geriatric population, demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rapid technological advancements in guidewires drive the market growth. However, risks and complications associated with guidewires, and availability of effective conventional treatment options restrict the market growth. Conversely, increase in use of nitinol in vascular guidewires and growth opportunities in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide several opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.



The vascular guidewires market is segmented based on application, coating type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into coronary guidewires and peripheral guidewires. Depending on coating type, the market is categorized into coated and non-coated. Coated segment is further bifurcated into hydrophilic coating and hydrophobic coating. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.





KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Application

o Coronary Guidewires

o Peripheral Guidewires

o Urology Guidewires

o Neurovascular Guidewires

• By Coating Type

o Coated

Hydrophilic Coating

Hydrophobic Coating

o Non-Coated

• By End User

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

• By Region

o North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

• Brazil

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Abbott Laboratories

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard)

• Biotronik SE & Co. KG

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Cook Medical Inc.

• Olympus Corporation

• Terumo Corporation



The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

• Stryker Corporation

• Teleflex Incorporated

• AngioDynamics

• Asahi Intecc USA, Inc.

• Bard Peripheral Vascular, Inc.

