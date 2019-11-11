The commercial aircraft landing gear market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.53%

during the forecast period. An increase in the number of orders for new aircraft is primarily driving the market. Growing demand for lightweight landing gear is forcing manufacturers to adopt new techniques and materials for the parts and components of the landing gear.

New aircraft programs in the Asia-Pacific region will offer new opportunities for the landing gear manufacturers to expand in this region.



Scope of the Report

The landing gear is the undercarriage of an aircraft that offers support when the aircraft is not flying, allowing it to take off, land, and taxi without damage. Commercial aircraft have retractable undercarriages to reduce drag during flight. The study includes the entire landing gear system and parts, such as oleo struts, torque links, actuator, wheel, and axle, among others. Tires are not included within the scope of the study.



Key Market Trends

The Narrow-body Aircraft Segment is Expected to Dominate the Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market



In the past decade, low-cost carriers increased their market presence, and they currently hold a share of over 30% in the commercial aviation market. LCC operators prefer single-aisle aircraft, as they operate on shorter routes and also have low-profit margin. With the growing focus on connecting smaller airports to enhance a country’s air network, airlines are procuring narrow-body aircraft and regional jets that are efficient as well as economic on short-haul flights. Of the 1,606 aircraft delivered by Airbus and Boeing together in 2018, the majority of the aircraft were narrow-body aircraft. Nose landing gear configuration is similar for a narrow-body and a wide-body aircraft; however, the main landing gear configuration differs. For instance, an A320 family of aircraft has 6 wheels in [1*2]+[2*2] configuration whereas A380 has 22 wheels in [1*2]+[2*4+2*6] configuration.



North America and Europe held a Major Share in the Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market in 2018



Boeing and Airbus are the two major commercial aircraft OEMs and they are based in the United States and France, respectively. The US aviation market is a matured market and it currently has the largest aircraft fleet. The majority of the aircraft assembly is carried out in the United States and France. However, in terms of new aircraft demand, the Asia-Pacific market seems to be lucrative. As China has newly introduced its C919 aircraft in the commercial market and has received over 800 orders, a huge demand for landing gear system is anticipated to be generated from this region in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape

The landing gear system is a vital part of the aircraft, and currently, it has no substitutes. With the growing number of orders for new aircraft, a simultaneous demand is likely to be generated for the landing gear system as well. The market is highly competitive and major players are significantly investing in R&D to develop lightweight landing gear systems, which can further reduce the overall weight of the aircraft and make it more fuel-efficient. Héroux-Devtek, Safran, Honeywell International, and Triumph Group are the major players in the commercial aircraft landing gear market.



