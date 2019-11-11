Set-Top Box (STB) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Set-Top Box (STB) – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database.

Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Report 2019

Overview:

A set-top box is a hardware device that receives and decodes digital signals to be displayed on a television. A set-top box provides users with the choice of viewing content of their choice on the screen, at the convenience of their homes. The global transition towards HD picture quality and sound can be noted as one of the key drivers of the set-top box market. High definition devices are replacing the conventional SD devices. In terms and revenue and volume, HD devices account for a large portion of the overall market share.

The increasing awareness towards Internet-based set-top box services such as IPTV and OTT are expected to be the main driving forces with regards to the expansion of the global set-top box market. IPTV refers to Internet-Based Protocol Television, that provides the viewer with live or on-demand content from the internet. Similarly, OTT (over-the -top) content uses the internet to relay videos to the television. With fluctuating rates on smart TVs, several consumers are growing more inclined towards investing in set-top boxes.

Set-top boxes have already established their presence in the consumption charts, but the demand for more innovations in telecom and broadcast is sure to drive the development of next generation hybrid set-top boxes. The emergence of 4K and cloud-enabled services is sure to relay onto the set-top box industry and drive it towards increased innovation and more demand.

Top Key Vendors:

Elitecore Technologies

Samsung

Humax

Roku

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Apple

Pace

Ericsson

Technicolor

Huawei

ARRIS International



Skyworth Digital

Broadcom

SysMaster

EchoStar Corporation

Segmentation:

The set-top box market is segmented based on type and application. On the basis on type, the set-top box market is segmented into digital cable, terrestrial digital, IPTV and others. With the increase in demand for internet-based broadcasting services, the set-top box market for IPTV shows the most advanced growth rate amongst all. IPTV services are being pushed to generate higher return on investment in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) technology.

On the basis of applications, the set-top box market is segmented for residential use, commercial use, and others.

Regional Overview:

The study on the set-top box market involves thorough research in production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast in the following regions - United States, Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland), China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam), Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria), and Other Regions.

Amongst these regions, the countries in the Asia Pacific region are expected to witness significant growth in the set-top box market as telecommunication companies are seeking to invest more in Internet-based Protocol television.

Industry News:

Several set-top box companies around the globe are seeking to incorporate streaming services as part of a new hybrid set-top box technology. Considering the increased popularity in streaming services in the past few years, customers are being provided with the option of cable and streaming in one package. Set-top box companies are also foraying into their own development of content dedicated towards their consumers exclusively. With these constant innovations, the set-top box market can surely gain a foothold in the competitive content generation market.

