Wifi Chipsets Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Wifi Chipsets market was valued at US$16,000 million in the year 2018 and is expected to account for US$22,200 million by the year 2025, prospering at a CAGR of about 4.2% during 2019-2025. The growth of the global Wifi chipsets market can be attributed to the promptly prospering IT and consumer electronics sector and a surge in demand for high-performance, efficient, and cost-effective mobile phones. Ongoing advancements in the telecommunication and microelectronic industry verticals are anticipated to play a vital role in considerably enhancing the scalability and functionality of real-time embedded electronic systems, and are further expected to drive the demand for the wireless chipset.

A wireless or Wifi chipset is a critical component of internal hardware design models that are utilized in wireless communication systems or computers to connect and communicate with other target wireless-enabled devices. Complex hardware components, including WLAN adapters and external wireless local area network (WLAN) cards, make use of wireless chipset technology. The most widely utilized wireless chipsets are WLAN cards with 802.11g and 802.11b wireless technology utilized in computers. Ongoing technological advancements in wireless chipset development and innovation of modern frequency bands in emerging countries are some other primary factors expected to strengthen the growth of the wireless chipset market.

However, the rising complexity of embedded system development, resulting in high manufacturing cost and increased resource requirement along with rapidly growing technical requirements are foreseen to pose several challenges to the wireless chipset market growth. Similarly, the inadequacy of infrastructure and other technical complexities interrupting connectivity and services are also anticipated to impede the wireless chipset market growth. Smartphone, tablet, laptop, and other consumer electronics proliferation is further foreseen to drive the demand for mobile LTE chipsets. This factor is expected to strengthen the Wifi chipsets market growth in the semiconductor industry. The emergence of dual-band router technology is also expected to support the Wifi chipsets market growth by the year 2020.

Top Key Vendors:

Broadcom

Qualcomm Atheros

MediaTek

Marvell

Intel

Realtek

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Cypress Semiconductor

Microchip

Market Segmentation:

The global Wifi chipsets market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, applications, and regional markets.

Based on product types, Wifi chipsets can be classified into-

802.11n

802.11ac

802.11ad

Others



Based on applications, the global Wifi chipsets market can be segmented into-

Computer (Laptop and Desktop PC)

Smart Home Devices

Mobile Phone

Others



The Smartphone application segment accounted for about 71% of the market share of the overall market in the year 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance until 2020. With ongoing advancements and innovation in mobile devices since the late 2000s, manufacturers are focusing on integrating modern features, like Wi-Fi into smartphone devices. This factor has resulted in improved demand for Wi-Fi chipsets in the smartphone manufacturing industry.

Regional Overview:

Based on geography, the global Wifi chipsets market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Southeast Asia. During 2015, the North American region dominated the overall Wifi chipsets market, accounting for more than 24% of the revenue share. The United States is the primary revenue contributing country driving the growth of the North American region. However, the North American market, currently, is at the stage of saturation. The Wifi chipsets industry in North America has limited development potential, particularly in the United States, due to an already established infrastructure. The increased penetration of Wi-Fi-enabled tablets, smartphones, and laptops. Market Analysts predict that the WiFi chipsets market growth in the North American region will be limited during the forecast span.

Industry News:

Texas Instruments, a prominent electronic device manufacturer and retailer, has recently launched the advanced line of IoT Chips and Modules. These chipsets are well capable of tracking down the IoT SoC or wireless modules options for next-generation projects. The brand provides advanced WLAN (2.4/5 GHz) and Bluetooth single-chipset solution.

