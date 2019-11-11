General Electric Appoints Selam Amare as Country Leader for Ethiopia

General Electric (GE) (http://www.GE.com) has announced the appointment of Selam Amare as the Country Leader for Ethiopia. In this role, Selam will oversee GE’s operations in the country and strengthen our businesses presence in the market. She will also play a crucial role in implementing GE’s growth strategy for Ethiopia and leading the company’s public and private sector initiatives.

Prior to her appointment, Selam was GE Healthcare’s Life Care Solutions (LCS) Sales Manager for East Africa, responsible for defining strategy, growing the business through direct & indirect markets and driving clinical awareness for the LCS products for stakeholders in both public and private sectors.

Commenting on the appointment, Farid Fezoua, President and CEO, General Electric Africa said, “Ethiopia is a key country for GE. With projects in Healthcare, Aviation and Power, there is a huge potential to grow GE’s business. Selam’s experience, performance and reputation makes her the right person to continue our vision for the market, working closely with our government and private sector partners.” he said.

Selam joined GE in 2012 as the Product Manager for Interventional Radiology in Buc, France. She held several Global and Regional Product marketing roles in GE Healthcare while based in France and Turkey before moving to Ethiopia as the East Africa Sales Specialist for Maternal and Infant Care. She holds degrees in Electronic Engineering and Biomedical Engineering from Universite Claude Bernard Lyon, France. She also holds a degree in Medical Devices & Pharma Marketing from IAE de Nantes, France.

“I am excited about the appointment and the opportunity to work closely with our public, private and NGO sector partners to deliver solutions that help move, power, and cure the people of Ethiopia.” Selam said. “This appointment is also a testament of GE’s commitment to diversity and inclusion to drive true localization”.

GE has been doing business in Africa for 120 years plus and in Ethiopia for over 10 years investing in the healthcare, aviation and power sectors and driving capability and capacity building for local talent. This commitment is in line with the country’s five-year growth and transformation plan that aims to move the country towards middle-income status by 2025 by sustaining accelerated growth and speeding up structural transformation.

Media Contact: Annette Mutuku Email: annette.mutuku@ge.com Phone: +254701728249

