E-Commerce Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global E-Commerce Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Overview:

The retail sector has become more diverse, as each customer has their own individual needs, so it is difficult for retailers to focus on the group. Retailers are currently using AI to get detailed real-time information and attract different customers. Global AI is analyzed in the eCommerce market based on geographic regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. North America made a significant contribution to global AI in the e-commerce market in 2018.

Also, in the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region will show the fastest growth in terms of revenue in the global artificial intelligence in the e-commerce market. This is mainly due to Amnesty International's growing spread in emerging economies in the region, such as India and China. There are many companies, such as Appier Inc., Which operates in the area and offers artificial intelligence solutions to the e-commerce industry worldwide. This, in turn, stimulates the growth of AI in the Asia-Pacific e-commerce market.

The AI ​​revolution changes the buying experience. Retail AI offers many retail opportunities, as retailers have massive customer data. Many retailers spend money on artificial intelligence solutions to better understand their customers and improve their shopping experience. Retailers can now better understand their customers and provide personalized recommendations that help retain customers and open up new revenue streams to retailers. The e-commerce industry uses AI to focus on applications such as product recommendations, research analysis, consumer sentiment analysis and promotions.

Top Key Vendors:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.Com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Jd.Com Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Aramex

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx

UPS

Factors affecting the growth prospects:

New technologies in the e-commerce market, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), drones, automated warehouses and automated trucks, help accelerate the overall logistics of e-commerce. E-commerce giants are increasingly providing logistics, as the use of new technologies provides a highly integrated solution for transportation and warehouse management, fast food delivery, efficient delivery, and general automation of transport and warehouse operations. According to our market analysts, by 2021, this market will grow steadily at an average annual growth rate of more than 10%. The growth prospects for the global e-commerce market are positive, with significant growth potential for e-commerce in developing countries. The rapid growth of the millennium population in emerging markets, the growing penetration of smartphones and the Internet, access to online payment options and technological advances such as big data and cloud-based e-commerce platforms are the driving forces of the e-commerce industry.

Regional analysis:

In 2018, Europe retained the largest market share and, after expected launches, will register AI in retail and e-commerce markets during the forecast period. A growing number of retail associations in this area are helping to expand their services. In the year 2018, Metro AG, which is a mortar company and German brick, invested in a startup that offered visual identification solutions based on artificial intelligence.

Main Players in the Industry:

IBM, SAP, and Microsoft are the key players in the e-commerce market. Kruger, one of the largest supermarket chains in the United States, joined Microsoft in January 2019 to create high-tech supermarkets. In February 2019, Sansibar Stores joined SAP and used the SAP Customer Checkout app to monitor real-time sales, offer custom discounts, time-related prices and more.

Latest News:

Technology has affected the performance of the e-commerce industry by incorporating many useful features such as a virtual shopping assistant, personalized user experience and diverse management, among others.

