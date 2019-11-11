Diatomite Market to grow at 5.1% CAGR to hit $1.86 billion by 2025– Global Insights on Size, Share, Volume (Kilo Tons), Revenue (USD Million), Competitive Strategies, Value Chain Analysis and Recent Developments: Adroit Market Research

On the basis of type, the Diatomite market is segmented into natural, calcinated and flux calcinated category. Calcinated diatomite dominates the global demand with nearly 50% of the market share.

The "Global Diatomite Market 2018 by Type (Natural, Calcined, and Flux Calcined), by Application (Filter aids, Filler, Absorbents, Construction Materials, and Others, By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research recently published a research study on global diatomite market. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market. The report provides in-depth insights related to the diatomite industry. Market sizing and projections are given from the range of 2015 to 2025 where 2015 to 2017 gives the historical trend; 2018 is taken as the base year and 2019 to 2025 is the forecast period considered for the global diatomite industry estimation.

The global diatomite market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.86 Bn by 2025; growing at CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The demand for diatomite is driven by its growing demand from end user segments such as food & beverage industry.

Diatomite is a naturally occurring sedimentary rock that is composed from fossilized remains of aquatic plants. It is a fine grained, chalk like mineral, which is mostly white in color. Low density, high surface area, high porosity, high absorptive capacity and high silica content are some of the key attributes of the material. Diatomite is also a very chemically inert substance due to which it is widely adopted in several applications.

The global diatomite market is mainly driven by the demand from food & beverage and water treatment industry. It is widely used for filtering of beer, wine, soft drinks and juices. It is also used in water treatment industry for filtering applications. Apart from filtering, filling is also one of the major applications of diatomite. It is used as filler in construction and automotive applications. It is also now increasingly being used in pharmaceutical and medical applications. Overall, growing applicability of diatomite is projected to propel the global diatomite market size over the forecast period.

The global diatomite market is categorized on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, calcined segment is projected to dominate the global diatomite market size. Wide usage of calcined diatomite for filtration application is the key factor for the growth of this segment. Calcined diatomite helps in improving the filtration rates. By application, filter aids is projected to show fastest growth in the global diatomite market, with a growth rate of 5.1% over the forecast period. Low weight and high chemical inertness properties of diatomite allows selective filtration of the liquids. Therefore, diatomite is used as a filtering agent in breweries, pharmaceutical manufacturing, motor oil processing and in filtering swimming pool.

By region, North America dominated the global diatomite market. The US is the largest producer as well as consumer of diatomite. However, increasing demand from Europe and Asia Pacific together is projected to surpass the North America diatomite market by the 2025. Asia Pacific is projected to grow with highest CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The increased demand can be attributed to growing demand in industrial applications and water treatment. In Asia Pacific diatomite market, China followed by India, Japan and South Korea are projected to account for significant growth in demand in coming years. Presence of large scale manufacturing sector in China is one of the key reason for high demand for diatomite over the forecast period.

The global diatomite market is a highly fragmented market with large number of global and regional players. EP Minerals LLC, Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Dicalite Management Group, Diatomite Direct, Imerys S.A, Diatomite SP CJSC, Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral Co., Ltd, Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral Co., Ltd, Qingdao Sanxing Diatomite Co., Ltd., Calgon Carbon Corporation and Shengzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite are some of the key players operating in the global diatomite market. Product differentiation through innovation is the key strategy adopted by the players in order to gain edge over its competitors. For instance, In March 2017, EP Minerals inaugurated CelaPool™, a low dust diatomaceous earth (DE) filter aid specifically designed for swimming pool.

