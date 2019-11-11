Dipping Tobacco Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Dipping Tobacco – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Market Overview:

Dipping tobacco is a tobacco product that is not burnt or lit up like cigarettes. The consumption of dipping tobacco is done either nasally or orally. Most dipping tobaccos are sniffed or dipped between the gum and teeth of one’s mouth. The ease of consuming tobacco by sniffing or dipping is one of the major reasons for the replacement of cigarettes with dipping tobacco products. Although different tobacco products have a range of health hazards that differ in magnitude, the ease of use, and cost; regulatory sights are anticipated to grow the dipping tobacco market due to growing smoking bans and health awareness related to cigarette consumption.

All dipping tobacco products have nicotine as a major ingredient that is potentially addictive. The convenient use, pleasant taste, and lower risk to health compared to smoking tobacco are some of the factors supporting the demand for dipping tobacco. There are various flavours available that attract customers depending on taste preference. The nicotine content in the product is twice as that in an average cigarette that attracts many potential buyers, therefore, increasing the global dipping tobacco market at a large scale.

The global dipping tobacco market report analyses the inclination of a large number of users and the increasing market share and size of the dipping tobacco market and the expected rise in the market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The demand is also increasing among the younger age groups due to the introduction of various tobacco types. In the United States, the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act has given the FDA the authority to regulate the tobacco industry. The law prohibits the sale, marketing, and distribution of dipping tobacco to anyone under the age of 18 years.

Top Key Vendors:

Altria Group

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

Japan Tobacco

Philip Morris International Management

Market Segmentation:

Based on the market segmentation by type, global dipping tobacco can be split into Unique cut sizes and Common cut sizes. And based on the segmentation by application, the product can be categorized as Tobacco Store and Online Store. The availability of different flavoured products such as berry, vanilla, saffron, cinnamon, and apple is providing a lucrative opportunity for dipping tobacco manufacturers, importers, and exporters. The increase in the income, the modernization, and the cost-effective products are some of the reasons behind the increase in the demand of dipping tobacco. Tobacco companies are also focusing on incorporating non-tobacco ingredients into dipping tobacco products to increase the appeal of the product by changing the flavour, taste, addictiveness, and levels of the potential harm caused by tobacco products.

Regional Overview:

Countries like China, Japan, India and regions like North America, Southeast Asia, and Europe are the major hubs for the popularity of the dipping tobacco market. The state authorities in various countries have increased the excise duty on cigarettes which has forced the key companies to opt for alternatives such as launching different types and flavours of dipping tobacco products. According to the WHO, wherein some countries dipping tobacco products are in use, new tobacco products categories should only be permitted if the manufacturer satisfies the regulatory requirements for the product category under which the dipping tobacco products are registered.

Industry News:

In a report, the United States Food and Drug Administration has announced the authorization of eight smokeless tobacco products through the modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) pathway. These grants are for eight Swdish Match USA, Inc. smokeless products. In another report, the Tucson City Council in Tucson, USA has raised the legal age bar to purchase e-cigarettes and tobacco products to 21 years.

