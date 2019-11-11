Plastic Surgery Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Plastic Surgery – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024” To Its Research Database.

Overview:

In the first five-year period of Vademecum’s close attention to aesthetic plastic surgery. This segment of the domestic medical services market grew by 33%, to 158 thousand operations a year, placing Russia in the TOP15 countries of the world in the number of specialized surgical interventions. The industry, which has overcome external and internal crises, has entered the stability zone and has demonstrated its ability to support the trends of the global aesthetic sector. The innovative and complex nature of these constructs results in a number of scientific, ethical, regulatory, financial, and infrastructural challenges, which currently hinder clinical translation.

Surgeons in the world are reorienting to fast surgeries that do not require deep anesthesia and a long hospital stay, such as blepharoplasty, and are increasingly attracted to cosmetic injections. In 2017, the world plastic surgery market reached a record high over the past five years: as a national study conducted annually by the Vademecum Analytical Center showed, last year almost 15​​million aesthetic interventions were performed in the world, and the total cost of patients for thematic medical services amounted to 12. 3 billion rubles.

The World Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) has not yet published the results of its traditional study of the global plastic market for 2017, but if you focus on the open indicators of 2016, Russia confidently claims to be the 11th place in the ranking of the leading countries in the number of interventions performed, approaching such aesthetic giants as France (259 thousand operations in 2016), Spain (226 thousand) and Japan (209 thousand).

Key Players in the Industry:

The truth is that regardless of the level of competition in the plastic surgery industry if you have taken due diligence and correctly promote your products or business, you will always succeed in the industry. The main key players in the industry include Alma Lasers, Energist North America, Stryker, Ellipse, Establishment Labs, DePuy Synthes, and Cynosure.

Market Segmentation:

In 2017, clinicians and suppliers of topical products gave Vademecum almost identical estimates of the medical services market for breast augmentation – about 29.5 thousand interventions. According to ISAPS data for 2016, almost 76 thousand mammoplasties with silicone implants were performed.

Major geographies:

The largest market share by geographical location is America. The North American market holds approximately 45% of the global plastic surgery market. US dominance is gradually shifting towards Asia, especially in terms of hardware cosmetology. The number of doctors and clinics in China and India, as well as the volume of medical tourism in this region, are constantly growing. The EU ranks second after the United States in terms of injection and hardware techniques. Brazil continues to hold a strong position in

Factors affecting the growth prospects:

There is a clear and unmet clinical need for an adequate solution to reconstruct tissue defects following tumor resections, severe trauma, or deep burns, which removes the morbidity and mortality associated with donor sites. The innovative and complex nature of these constructs results in a number of scientific, ethical, regulatory, financial, and infrastructural challenges, which currently hinder clinical translation.

Latest News:

