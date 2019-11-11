High Voltage DC Converter Station Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “High Voltage DC Converter Station Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, November 11, 2019

This report provides in depth study of “High Voltage DC Converter Station Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The High Voltage DC Converter Station Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Market Overview

The High Voltage DC Converter Station is a specialized substation which forms the terminal equipment for a high voltage direct DC transmission line. It provides the transmission of electricity in the form of DC over long distances by means of overhead lines or underground cables for high voltage direct current transmission. HVDC converter stations usually include transformers, three-phase AC switchgear, capacitors for reactive power, filters for harmonic suppressions and direct current switchgear systems. The HVDC transmission is preferred due to the reduced costs, losses and many other factors.

The High voltage DC converter station is generally used for the transmission of electricity from renewable energy sources that are situated in remote locations to metropolitan areas with less energy loss, converting AC to DC. the increased carbon emission and the reduction in fossil fuels have led to the growth of offshore wind farms that require high voltage DC converter stations for connecting the farms to the power grids. The growing energy demand and the supporting government regulations particular focused on DC transmission and the requirement for efficient energy is fueling the global HVDC converter station market.

The global high voltage DC converter station market report studies the rise in production and market share of the key players in the global market for the forecast period of 2019-2025. The stability of power systems in long-distance transmission has been the main concern of the key companies. It has been observed that the interruptions caused by the power failure results in economic loss and disturbs the life of the consumers. These factors are the major drivers in the growth of the high voltage DC converter station market.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global High Voltage DC Converter Station market. This report focused on High Voltage DC Converter Station market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global High Voltage DC Converter Station Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

ABB

BHEL

GE & Alstom Energy

Siemens

Areva

Hitachi

Toshiba

Mitsubishi

Market Segmentation

As the electrical interconnections are expanding and the power systems are becoming more and more efficient, the types of high voltage DC converter stations can split into 200kV, 201kV-400kV, and 401kV-600kV. The different voltage ratings depend on the electricity demand in a particular area or industry. And on the basis of market segmentation by application, the global high voltage DC converter station market can be categorized into Powering Island and Remote Loads, Underground Power links, Connecting Wind Farms and so on. The vast technological advancements in the field of HVDC has enhanced the reliability of transmission grids on a global scale.

Regional Overview

The report focuses on the increase in market size, production, export, and import of high voltage DC converter stations in regions like North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The key players in these regions are working on improving the instability and transmission congestion, lack of venture in grid infrastructure, high initial costs, limitations at the technology level, and lengthy approval methods for transmission projects. On the other hand, the growing investments in the high voltage DC are the most important trend for the up-coming high voltage DC converter station market. Moreover, the concerns rising to relate to electricity security and reliability as well as the rising electricity prices all over the world are promoting electricity trade among the regions that in turn is pushing the market growth.

Industry News

Aibel, a Norwegian offshore contractor, has won an order valued over NKr2.5bn to build two HVDC converter stations for the Dogger Bank offshore wind power mega-project that is being developed in the UK North Sea by SSE Renewables and Equinor. These HVDC stations will be unmanned, operated from the shore and accessed only by service operations vessel that will make it possible to transport the production without significant power loss.

