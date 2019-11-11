Power Transformer (100 MVA) Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Power Transformer (100 MVA) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Power Transformer (100 MVA) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Power Transformer (100 MVA) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Power Transformer (100 MVA) market. This report focused on Power Transformer (100 MVA) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Power Transformer (100 MVA) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

ABB

Bharat Heavy Electriclas

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

General Electric

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock

Toshiba Corporation

Market Overview

Transformers is one of the most important electrical devices used in the power sector. It is a device that is used to transfer power from one circuit to another via electromagnetic induction process. The power transformer (100 MVA)is used to provide a number of AC supplies of various range of voltages and is used to interface step up and step down voltages. This device is used to transfer electrical energy between the generator and the primary circuit distribution. These transformers are denoted with a 5ookVA rating or greater, hence the term power transformer.

Power transformers are a necessity for the global electrical system. The failure in a transformer leads to the disruption of electricity causing a power outage affecting thousands of customers at the same time. Power transformers are used as 1:1 isolating transformers for the safety of the equipment. The power plants, industrial plants, and traditional electrical utility companies use these transformers to provide a constant and safe supply of electricity and transmission of heavy loads to its customers with ease and reliability.

The global power transformer (100 MVA) report mentions the rise in the market share, size and volume of the power transformers. This report analyses the rising innovations and growth of technology in the power sector and the high demand for electricity among the users that is leading to the expansion of the global power transformer (100 MVA) market. The report also focuses on the recent trends, opportunities, and challenges faced by the key players in the power transformer (100 MVA) market that is driving the demand, supply, and sale of this product.

Market Segmentation

The demand for electrification and grid stability requirements have contributed to the escalation of the power transformer (100 MVA) market. The power transformers vary according to the usage. Hence on the basis of market segmentation by type, the power transformers can be categorized into <50 MVA and 50 MVA-100 MVA. Key drivers of the global growth are generation capacity additions to cater to increased demand and electrification, high replacement rates in developed countries and strict grid stability requirements owing to renewables. These factors have contributed to a higher demand for power transformers which will continue to grow in years to come. The use of power transformer (100 MVA) in various sectors has contributed to the market segmentation by application which can be classified as Mining, Off-Grid Generation, Oil and Gas and so on.

Regional Overview

Regions like North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are among the geographical regions that are focusing on cross-border interconnections, new generation capacity, and increased electrification. The frequent technological updates are expected to influence the key companies to further innovate and enhance product designing which in turn will raise the competition in the global power transformer (100 MVA) market. Lucrative opportunities and favourable government policies are encouraging new players to participate in the global market. Though no electrical device can be 100% efficient, maximizing the output and performance is a challenging task for the power transformer companies. The key players are also focusing on reducing the high power consumption and size of power transformers.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.4 Scope of Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 ABB

3.1.1 Company Information

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Bharat Heavy Electriclas

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 CG Power and Industrial Solutions

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 General Electric

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Siemens

3.8 Schneider Electric

3.9 Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock

3.10 Toshiba Corporation

Continued….

