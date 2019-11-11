Air Blast Circuit Breakers Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Air Blast Circuit Breakers Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Air Blast Circuit Breakers Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Air Blast Circuit Breakers Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Market Overview

The air blast circuit breakers are those kinds of circuit breakers that use compressed air or gas as the arc interrupting medium to stop the flow of current in an electric circuit for safety purposes. These circuit breakers are used for indoor services in the medium high voltage field usually up to voltages of 15kV and rupturing capacities of 2500 MVA. The use of air at atmospheric pressure operates these kinds of circuit breakers. Nowadays, the airblast circuit breakers are replacing oil circuit breakers.

In the outdoor switchyards for 220 kV lines, air blast circuit breaker is being used. In some places, these circuit breakers have completely replaced oil circuit breakers. But in countries like France and Italy, the use of air blast circuit breakers is restricted up to 15kV. The circuit breaker is an important device to provide safety from the incoming high voltage electricity that can damage the power distribution system of the grid network. The modifications in the circuit breakers in recent years has led to the preferable use of air blast circuit breakers.

The global air blast circuit breaker market report analyses the market size, share, and the growth of the product in the forecasted period of 2019-2025. This period is expected to witness a growth in the air blast circuit breaker market due to the advantages it provides like faster arc quenching property, less maintenance, higher breaking speed, elimination of fire hazards, and the reduced size of these devices. The report also points towards the increasing participation of key players in the market to improve the power distribution system network by providing better safety devices to protect the electrical switchyards and grids.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

ABB, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Eaton, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Bull, Delixi, Larsen & Toubro, Chint Electric, Siemens AG, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba Corp, Alstom, Saipwell, Tengen, People Electrical Appliance Group, Shanghai Shanglian Industrial

Market Segmentation

Panel Mounted and Din Rail Mounted are two types of air blast circuit breakers based on the market segmentation by type of the product. And on the basis of market segmentation by application, the air blast circuit breaker can be categorized as Commercial, Industrial and so on. The global market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, market growth factors information, trends, opportunities and challenges, market competition and the advancements in product and services. The report also includes an understanding of the business strategies, agreements, expansions, CAGR and key drivers in the global air blast circuit breakers market.

Regional Overview

Regions like North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are some of the regions for the growth and development of electrical safety devices and equipment. In the United States, Air blast circuit breakers were used for electrical systems up to 15kV until the recent technological developments of new vacuum and SF6 circuit breakers. Due to the rapid globalization and the latest research and creation in the power system sector, the air blast circuit breakers, due to the problem of air leakage at the pipe fittings are resulting in reduced demand for these circuit breakers. The disadvantage of being costly for low voltage use as compared to oil circuit breakers, the key players are working on improving towards these factors that are hindering the growth of the air blast circuit breaker market.

