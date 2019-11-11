Global Patient Warming Devices Market 2017 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities,Analysis and Forecast 2021
New statistical report “Global Patient Warming Devices Market 2017-2021” has been featured by wiseguyreports to its extensive database.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Patient Warming Devices market 2017-2021
Patient warmers are medical devices used in healthcare facilities to warm blood products, colloids, and crystalloids prior to transfusion to a patient intravenously or by other parenteral routes or through surface warming to prevent complications. These fluid warmers can deliver blood and fluids at normal body temperature at different flow rates. This is often used in emergency, intensive care units, and operating rooms to prevent hypothermia in physically traumatized or surgical patients.
Analysts forecast the global patient warming devices market to grow at a CAGR of 7.47% during the period 2017-2021.
Key vendors
Smiths Medical
3M
Becton Dickinson
Stryker
EMIT
The 37Company
ZOLL Medical
C.R. Bard
The report is the result of an exhaustive analysis of the industry, briefed in a basic overview. The overview is made of the market definition, the primary applications, as well as the manufacturing technology employed. The analysis of the global Patient Warming Devices market dives into the competitive landscape, along with the latest industry trends, and main regions. The report also provides the price margins of the product coupled with the risks and challenges faced by the manufacturers. Furthermore, the report offers an understanding of different key dynamics that significantly influence the Patient Warming Devices market. The market insight has been given in the report, keeping 20XX as the base year while the forecast period extends over till 2021.
Market driver
Increasing prevalence of hypothermia
Market challenge
Complications related to patient warming devices
Market trend
Innovative business strategies for new product launches
The market forecast in between 2018 and 2025. The base considered for this market report in 2018. A section of the report covers historical analysis. A detailed analysis of micro and macroeconomic indicators influencing the market is also available in the report. Information on growth drivers, industry trends, threats and growth opportunities is provided in the report. The market assessment is available in value. In addition to this, the report includes table of content which allows readers to conveniently navigate to different sections of the report.
Table of Contents
Executive summary
Scope of the report
Research Methodology
Introduction
Market landscape
Market segmentation by product
Market segmentation by gender
Market segmentation by distribution channel
Geographical segmentation
Key leading countries
Decision framework
Drivers and challenges
Market trends
Competitor landscape
Key vendor analysis
Appendix
