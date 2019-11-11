LARGEST SHOOTING SPORTS STORE IN THE NETHERLANDS ADDS TO ITS PORTFOLIO

SHADOW TACTICAL GEAR ADDED TO KRALE'S BRAND PORTFOLIO

We came across Shadow Tactical Gear and saw incredible quality that fits perfectly in the high standard which we want to deliver to our customers.” — Peter Dunnink

STRAPHORST, NETHERLANDS, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the oldest and largest shooting sports store in the Netherlands, Krale is proud to announce a new addition to its product distribution portfolio; Shadow Tactical Gear , the largest professional military and law enforcement brand in Canada.Less than one year since Krale made the decision to add tactical products to its vast inventory, it has seen a significant growth in sales. Both on the professional side, as well as the consumer airsoft market.“We have been looking for a tactical brand that provides a large variety of products. Not just garments, but also accessories. We came across Shadow Tactical Gear and saw incredible quality that fits perfectly in the high standard which we want to deliver to our customers. Our customers mainly are professionals who expect high quality products.” says Peter Dunnink, Airsoft Store manager at Krale.Shadow Tactical Gear will be available at Krale as of 11-11-2019 along with its current line of other top tactical brands.About Krale:Krale was established in 1900 for the purpose of trading guns and producing ammunition and has evolved into the largest professional shooting sports store in the Netherlands with a 1400 square meter showroom.About Shadow Tactical Gear:Manufactured by The Requirements Group (TRG) B.V., Shadow Tactical gear is an established elite tactical line based out of Canada, with European distribution now based out of the Netherlands. Shadow Tactical Gear is engineered in Canada and used worldwide by law enforcement and military professionals.



