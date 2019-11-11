Global Synthetic Diamond Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges 2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “Global Synthetic Diamond Market 2017-2021”.

Diamond is a highly precious material and forms naturally in the mantel of the earth. Synthetic diamonds are artificially manufactured lab-grown diamonds. They possess same chemical and optical properties and crystal structure. Synthetic diamonds are mainly produced by two processes, the high pressure and high temperature (HPHT) method and the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) method.

Analysts forecast the global synthetic diamonds market to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% during the period 2017-2021.

Key vendors

Crystallume

Element Six

ILJIN Diamond

NEW DIAMOND TECHNOLOGY

Scio Diamond Technology

The report is the result of an exhaustive analysis of the industry, briefed in a basic overview. The overview is made of the market definition, the primary applications, as well as the manufacturing technology employed. The analysis of the global Synthetic Diamond market dives into the competitive landscape, along with the latest industry trends, and main regions. The report also provides the price margins of the product coupled with the risks and challenges faced by the manufacturers. Furthermore, the report offers an understanding of different key dynamics that significantly influence the Synthetic Diamond market. The market insight has been given in the report, keeping 20XX as the base year while the forecast period extends over till 2021.

Market driver

Cost advantage of synthetic diamonds

Market challenge

Complicated manufacturing process

Market trend

Growing consumption of polished diamonds in jewelry industry

The market forecast in between 2018 and 2025. The base considered for this market report in 2018. A section of the report covers historical analysis. A detailed analysis of micro and macroeconomic indicators influencing the market is also available in the report. Information on growth drivers, industry trends, threats and growth opportunities is provided in the report. The market assessment is available in value. In addition to this, the report includes table of content which allows readers to conveniently navigate to different sections of the report.

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Scope of the report

Research Methodology

Introduction

Market landscape

Market segmentation by product

Market segmentation by gender

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Geographical segmentation

Key leading countries

Decision framework

Drivers and challenges

Market trends

Competitor landscape

Key vendor analysis

Appendix



