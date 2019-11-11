Bonsai Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Bonsai is a Japanese cultivation technique that produces trees in small containers to imitate the shape of full-grown trees in small sizes. The technique is gaining popularity due to its aesthetic appeal. The analysis of global bonsai market reveals that it is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace over the next couple of years. It is projected to attract new players and is expected to earn high revenues over the new few years. The bonsai market is appealing to the young generation and a rise in awareness is observed. It is projected to witness healthy growth pace in the coming years.

The rising urban population is keener on the use of bonsai for the beautification of homes and offices. Increasing purchasing power of this section of the population is expected to lead the proliferation of the bonsai market in the foreseeable future. Also, the market is anticipated to benefit from the economic development on the global front. It is likely to have a favorable influence on the bonsai market.

People are investing in bonsai plants as a measure to counter air pollution. It is gaining popularity for improving the air quality at homes and offices. This is projected to add to the revenues of the market players in the foreseeable future. However, the rising resistance against bonsai technique can impede market growth. The cultivation technique is claimed to be cruel as it stops the natural growth of trees. It can pose challenges to bonsai market players.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Bonsai Company

Bonsai Design

Loder Bonsai BV

Bonsai Network Japan

Bonsai outlet

Bonsai New Zealand

Fern Valley Bonsai

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the bonsai market has been segmented into stumps bonsai, landscape bonsai, and others.

On the basis of application, the bonsai market has been segmented into Wholesale Bonsai and Custom Made Bonsai.

Regional Analysis:

The global bonsai Market has been studied in this report on a detailed regional basis. These regions identified are - North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Japan is one of the pioneers in the bonsai market. It started the trend of bonsai which has now traveled far and wide. The regional market is expected to witness robust growth owing to its authenticity in creating the product. It is also anticipated to thrive in the years to come as it is poised to attract investments from global leaders. This, in turn, is prognosticated to catapult the bonsai market on upward trajectory.

In India too, bonsai has gained much popularity. It is projected to attract new players in the regional market in the years to come. The burgeoning startup culture in the region is expected to have a positive impact on the growth curve of the bonsai market over the next couple of years.

North America and Europe are important revenue pockets. These regional segments of the bonsai market are anticipated to witness a larger customer base in the years to come. The trend of planting bonsai trees in residential complexes is projected to catalyze the expansion of the bonsai market in the forthcoming years.

