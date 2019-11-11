Material Handling Equipment Market 2019 Industry Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

Increasing demand for incorporation of modernization and automation technology in manufacturing procedures, ongoing advancements, and development of the E-Commerce and aviation industries, and rising demand for transparency in supply chain operations and flexibility in warehouse management operations are some of the primary factors responsible for material handling equipment market growth. Material handling equipment is utilized in warehouses for managing the arrival, storage, and transportation of products and goods. Material handling equipment ensures improved business productivity by improving logistics procedures at manufacturing plants and warehouses. Material handling equipment offer process-efficient, cost-effective, and an accurate method for the swift transportation of products and goods across warehouses and manufacturing plants.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4478571-global-material-handling-equipment-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Material handling equipment is crucial in the manufacturing industry sector. Although material handling equipment does not directly contribute to the manufacturing of goods, it leads to improved efficiency in handling, storing, managing, and transporting materials/goods. Material handling equipment complements the production/manufacturing activity by ensuring a smooth, swift, and efficient transportation and maintenance of goods, thereby resulting in the high demand for material handling equipment over the forecast period. The surge infrastructure and industrial activities to fulfill the demands of the constantly growing population are foreseen to strengthen the growth of the material handling equipment market.

Manufacturing and other industries are focusing to attract enormous amounts of foreign capital, in order to augment the production activities. Government organizations across the globe are attempting to attain infrastructural advancement by building new airports, seaports, rail networks, and power plants, and upgrading the prevailing ones. All these construction procedures are simplified by utilizing material handling equipment such as forklifts, conveyors, and Automated Guided Vehicles. Surging employer inclination towards employee or worker safety and employee relationship management is further anticipated to fuel the material handling equipment market growth. As more organizations are inclining toward business automation to effectively sustain in the competitive environment, the demand for material handling equipment is expected to increase.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

KUKA

Kion Group

JBT Corporation

Flexlink

Intelligrated

Dematic

Columbus McKinnon

Daifuku

Market Segmentation

The global material handling equipment market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, applications, and regional markets. Based on product types, the global material handling equipment market can be segmented into-

Storage & Handling Equipment

Industrial Trucks

Bulk Material Handling Equipment

Robotics

Automated Storage & Retrieval System (AS/RS)

Based on application, the global material handling equipment market can be segmented into-

3PL

E-Commerce

Durable Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

General Merchandise

Food Retail

The automated storage and retrieval material handling equipment segment is foreseen to grow at a considerable rate, owing to the rising adoption of conveyor systems, robotic systems, and automated guided vehicles in manufacturing plants and warehouses.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Southeast Asia are the major regions driving the growth of the material handling equipment market. European material handling equipment market is expected to prosper at a considerable growth rate, owing to the enormous investments made by government organisations for the adoption of innovative and advanced solutions coupled with the surging adoption of industrial automation systems across different verticals. As more organizations are inclining toward business automation to encourage improved efficiency in the manufacturing plants and warehouse and cut down operational costs, they are attempting to build a safer working environment for employees by employing efficient material handling equipment. North America is another prominent market for material handling equipment.

Industry News

Toyota Industries Corporation has recently launched two innovative and highly advanced automated shuttle solutions in the Europe region. These advanced automated shuttle solutions are known as Toyota Autoshuttle and Toyota Radioshuttle. Toyota's automated shuttles are pallet carriers and are adequate for holding and transporting heavy goods/products and ensures the safe transportation of goods within the manufacturing plants and warehouses.

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4478571-global-material-handling-equipment-market-professional-survey-report-2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.