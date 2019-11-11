DNA Analysis in Government Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The majority of human DNA is exactly the same. Only 0.1% of each person’s genome differs from one another that makes all the difference in terms of the uniqueness and the evaluation of the DNA analysis. No two people have the same DNA sequence apart from identical twins, hence it gets easier for the purpose of identifying criminals who are involved in homicide or such other charges. DNA analysis in government is increasingly popular these days and also helps in identifying the victims of natural calamities and troops on the battlefield.

DNA analysis is also commonly being used for determining genetic family relationships such as paternity, maternity, siblingship, and other kinships. Over the past many years, the DNA analysis in government has been expanding enormously both in volume and market size due to the advances in scientific technology and analytical knowledge. The DNA analysis has also provided rapid, cost-effective, time-saving and accurate diagnostic information that has helped the Government agencies and organizations over the years.



The global report on DNA analysis in government market focuses on the volume and market value of the product at the global, regional and company level. A number of companies are entering the market which will further reduce the cost of DNA analysis.

The report also points towards the investment by key players in the R&D to develop mobile applications that allow the DNA analysis over the mobile phones. These developments are expected to rise the global DNA analysis in government market.



Market Segmentation

The DNA analysis in government market can be split into Forensics and Law Enforcement on the basis of market segmentation based on type. In the Law enforcement sector, the DNA analysis holds a decent position due to the increase in the number of rape cases, terrorist attacks, sexual assaults, homicide, gun violence, and such other investigative fields. The government is providing funding and taking initiatives to support DNA analysis to investigate and limit criminal activities around the globe. Whereas, on the basis of the market segmentation by application, the DNA analysis in government can be categorized into Homeland Security and Defense.

Regional Overview

Countries like India, Japan, China, and regions like Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America are the major centres in the production, export and import of DNA analysis in government. This report analyses the involvement of key players in the development of manufacturing sites, capacity, production, revenue, and market share for the global DNA analysis in government market. The key players in these regions and countries are also focusing on providing better, accurate and more reliable ways of DNA analysis in government that makes it much easier to prosecute the criminals but due to some activities of creating fake DNA evidence, the government and the major companies are making it a top priority to settle these important concerns.

Industry News

Ambry Genetics, a healthcare service provider has launched paired RNA and DNA testing for hereditary cancer. This testing will improve the detection and classification in real-time and provide accurate results to inform patient care. This +RNAinsight test will be screening the RNA transcript for 18 genes sent from pilot clinical sites leading to an increase in the diagnostic yield of almost 7%.

