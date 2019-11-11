Snacks Market - India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

New Report on India Snacks Market 2019 Edition

Market Overview

Indians are snack-loving people and eating snacks is considered to be a habit. Indian snacks are usually chips, namkeens, lightly processed or fried food and lately, ready-to-eat mixes as well. The Indian snack market has undergone a change in recent times with many corporate and multi-national players entering it and locking horns with the regional players. The Indian snacks market has also undergone a change in consumption pattern, which has led to steady growth in sales.

Other factors that have contributed to the growing Indian snack market is the increasing per capita income of the people, with many regional players focusing on creating a brand for themselves by emphasising on their distinctive flavours and also modern lifestyle factors. Indians also have an emotional connection with eating snacks, and this factor will continue to drive the market towards growth even in the future.

Segmentation

The Indian snacks market has been divided based on the organisation as well as the industry segment.

Based on the organisation, the market can be segmented into:

Organised Sector

Unorganised Sector

Based on the industry segment, the Indian snack market can be divided into:

Extruded Snacks

Namkeens

Chips

Other Snacks

Among these four segments, namkeens have the largest market share, followed by extruded snacks, chips, and others.

PepsiCo India is a Leading Player in the India Snacks Market

Pratap Snacks, Balaji Wafers, DFM Foods, Bikanervala, Haldirams and PepsiCo India are some of the most popular snacks companies in the India organized snacks market. PepsiCo India has the highest its market share year compared to other snacks companies present in India.

Regional Analysis

In India, the food habits are different in different parts of the country, and so one can divide the country into four regions – North, South, East and West. Both the organised as well as unorganised players work in these regions with them selling snacks popular to the region in its cities and towns. The local players mainly look to sell their snacks in a particular area, or at the maximum, expand to different cities in the state or region.

The more organised players or snack companies, however, drive their products through the length and breadth of the country, yet trying to maintain region-specificity of snacks sold in a particular region.

Industry News

With a growing health-conscious population, the Indian snacks industry is moving towards healthy snacking. People are now looking for health and nutrition as a part of their snacking experience, and this has led to many healthy snack products being introduced in the market. Many regional, national, and international players are now replacing their fried snack products with baked variants to appease the weight-conscious consumer.

