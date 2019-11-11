Sport Aviation Market 2019 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Sport aviation is flying personal for pleasure rather than for uses like military, commercial, or business purposes. Sport pilots fly gliders, sailplanes, ultralights, hang gliders, homebuilts, and other types of equipment. The growth in popularity of ultralights, the most economical powered airplanes flying, is an important trend pushing the growth of the market.

The sport aviation market is anticipated to grow due to the growing demand for adventure sports and water sports around the world, as well as the growth of travel and tourism. The ease in regulations of various civil aviation authorities is also a factor driving the growth of the market in the near future. The investment into the development of sport aviation technology by many regional players for the sake of increasing their customer base is also acting as a key factor pushing the growth of the market.

Global Key Players :

BlackHawk paramotor

Sun Hawk Aviation

Fresh Breeze

Fly Products

PAP Paramotors

Nirvana Paramotor

Magni Gyro

Parajet Paramotors

ELA Aviation

AutoGyro

Rotorvox

U-Turn GmbH

Niki Rotor Aviation

Xiangchen Tongfei

Trixy Aviation Products

Macfly Paramotor

Skywalk GmbH

Aviomania Aircraft

JSTOL

Sonex Aircraft

Segmentation

The global sport aviation market is segmented on the basis of technology, products, services, and applications. Based on product type, there are para-motors, paragliding, gyroplanes, and others. Paragliding is the recreational and competitive adventure sport of flying paragliders: lightweight, free-flying, foot-launched glider aircraft with no rigid primary structure. Paramotor is the harness and propulsive portion of a powered paraglider and may be of two basic types: foot launch and wheel launch. It is identical to paragliding, except that it is powered so the use of an elevation or thermals to ascend is not required.

Paramotor wings have evolved specifically for use with power propulsion, as compared with free flight paraglider wings. The pilot sits in a harness suspended below a fabric wing. Wing shape is maintained by the suspension lines, the pressure of air entering vents in the front of the wing, and the aerodynamic forces of the air flowing over the outside.

A gyroplane or gyrocopter, is a type of rotorcraft that uses an unpowered rotor in free autorotation to develop lift. Forward thrust is provided independently, by an engine-driven propeller. While similar to a helicopter rotor in appearance, the autogyro's rotor must have air flowing across the rotor disc to generate rotation, and the air flows upwards through the rotor disc rather than down. Segmentation based on application is in the areas of civil and military use.

Regional overview

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) is the region that currently has the highest share in the sport aviation market and is expected to continue its domination during the forecast period. Other regions include South America (Brazil), Europe (the United Kingdom, Turkey, Germany, Russia, Italy, and France), Asia Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia), and the Middle East and Africa.

Latest industry news

Light sport aircraft currently has the highest share and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for adventure sports in regions like North America, Europe, and some parts of the Middle East is the major reason for the growth of the segment.

