Charging Equipment for EV 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Global Charging Equipment for EV Market Professional Survey Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EV Charging Equipment market is expected to touch USD $730 million with a CAGR of 41.84%! Keeping this in mind, the report emphasizes on the volume and value of charging equipment for electric vehicles in the global scenario.

Key Players:

ABB

AddEnergie

AeroVironment

Allego

Blink Charging

Chargemaster

ChargePoint

ClipperCreek

Efacec

Electrify America

Enel

ENGIE/EVBox

E.ON

As the world transitions towards sustainable technology, the growth of the electronic vehicle (EV) also contributes to the growth in EV accessories and charging equipment. Since Electric Vehicles run on electricity, EV charging stations are infrastructural setups that supply electric energy to recharge Electric Vehicles.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4441643-global-charging-equipment-for-ev-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segmentation

The EV charging stations can be categorized on the basis of their type or their application. On the basis of the type of charge supply, the EV charging equipment can be categorized as:

AC Charging

DC Charging

On the other hand, the segment by application is as follows:

Home/Private Chargers

Public Charging

Others

Regional Analysis

The market size, demand, and consumption of EV charging equipment have been classified on the basis of their region as follows:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The report observed that China owns and operates the largest electric vehicle charging network. In fact, China overtakes the United States by 8 to 1 in terms of its EV charging infrastructure. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region has been dominating the global market and is expected to continue to do so for the years to come.

The demand for EV and EV charging equipment is expected to increase in North America (including the US and Canada) and Europe as these developed regions transition towards sustainable energy.

Industry News

The automobile giant, Ford, has launched a wide range of electric cars and is in the process of introducing charging equipment and software that employs cutting edge technology. The company aims at manufacturing ‘Charging Solutions Ecosystem’ which can deliver five times the quantity of domestic plugs while also offering the fast-charge feature. Users can expect their cars to be recharged overnight. This announcement follows a similar release made by Volkswagen.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4441643-global-charging-equipment-for-ev-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.