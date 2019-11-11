Construction Materials Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

Construction materials include aggregators, cement, concrete bricks, metals, and so on. These materials are used in all kinds of construction, such as residential buildings, commercial complexes, and other infrastructure projects. The global construction materials market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% by 2026. This increasing demand can be a result of the demand for sustainable construction materials. Such materials are beneficial for the environment since they reduce emissions, consume less energy, and can be recycled & reduced. Other factors that contribute to the market growth include an increase in GDP, availability of funds for infrastructure development, and housing needs of the global population.

The emergence of technologies and unique materials will boost the construction materials market. Manufacturers are shifting their focus on using new materials such as prefabricated modular building blocks. Some materials developed with advanced technologies include durable & high-performance concrete, mineral admixtures, condensed silica fume, and high-volume fly ash.

Key Players:

CEMEX

China National Building Material Company

HeidelbergCement

LafargeHolcim

Knauf

Saint Gobain

BaoWu

ArcelorMittal

USG

CSR

Nippon

Etex

Boral

Arauco

AWI

Kronospan

BNBM

Segmentation

The construction materials industry can be segmented by product type and application. Lightweight materials and heavyweight materials are the two primary categories of construction materials. There is an increased focus towards lightweight materials owing to the improved dynamics and comfort these materials offer. Some sectors where these construction materials are the most in-demand include defense, aerospace, and automobile.

Based on the application, construction materials can be used in heavy civil engineering construction, building construction, and infrastructure development. Infrastructure has seen the most development in recent years, and this upward trend is expected to continue. Building construction is also growing, with more demand for office spaces and residential complexes.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa have the most demand for construction materials. North America and Europe are substantial contributors to the market share due to the availability of government funds for infrastructure. These regions also have a lot of tourist activities, and thus, the demand for aircraft is also more, further contributing to the construction materials market.

The Asia Pacific has seen a growing demand for construction materials in the last few years, and the region is expected to be a major contributor to the overall market share in the forecast period. India, China, and Japan, being developing countries, contribute substantially to the market growth. GDP growth, increasing infrastructure activities, urbanization, and better availability of government funds are the key drivers for this rising demand. Due to urbanization, China is leading the construction materials market and is expected to be a major contributor.

The Middle East & Africa are emerging markets in construction materials consumption and are predicted to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Industry News

Developing sustainable and long-lasting materials is the key focus of industry leaders. There is a growing demand for developing construction materials with lower industrial remissions, optimum utilization of water, consumption of recycled water, and rehabilitation of quarries. Further strategies adopted by top players include mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and entering into agreements to get a competitive advantage.

