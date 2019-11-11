Avionics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Global Avionics Market Professional Survey Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Aircrafts, satellites and spacecrafts require electronic components for navigation, communication, displays, controls, and monitoring the various components involved. Avionics is the term used to refer to these systems collectively. Avionics is a broad term that comprises of many subsystems. These subsystems are classified as per their functionality. Avionics includes the electromechanical as well as electronic devices. The term itself is a combination of the words aviation and electronics. One of the best ways to describe avionics is that they are the electronics that are used for aviation.

Avionics has witnessed considerable growth over the last five years, and the situation will continue for the next five as well. The increase in international as well as domestic trade and tourism, rise in the disposable income, increase in air travel and cheaper air tickets are the driving forces in the market. The rise in the volume of air passengers has fuelled an increase in the demand for aircrafts which in turn has fuelled the surge in demand for avionics.

The market survey analyses the present conditions and extrapolates the data to predict future sales and revenue. As per the survey, the manufacturers are also focussing more towards developing avionics that is more accurate and user-friendly. There is also a push to develop systems that make the aircraft more fuel-efficient. The report looks at commercial, defence as well as UAV application of avionics. UAVs are a relatively new area that is swiftly garnering the attention of the avionics industry.

Key Players:

Garmin

GE

Honeywell

Rockwell Collins

Thales

United Technologies

Teledyne Technologies

L3 Technologies

Curtiss-Wright

Meggitt

Cobham

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4424435-global-avionics-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segmentation

The survey looks at the avionics market using various segmentations. For each segment, it examines the past and present market conditions and also factors in expected changes in the future to predict future sales and revenue.

The first segmentation is based on the manufacturers. The survey covers the following manufacturers - Garmin, GE, Cobham, Honeywell, Meggitt, Rockwell Collins, United Technologies, Thales, Teledyne Technologies, Curtiss-Wright and L3 Technologies. For each of them, the survey studies their markets served, production sites, revenue, gross margin, products and applications.

The second segmentation is based on the type. This is further subdivided into two categories - subsystem and fit. Flight Control & Management System, Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems, Monitoring/Glass Cockpit, Electrical & Emergency Systems, Inflight Entertainment and Mission/Tactical System are covered under the subsystem. Linefit and retrofit are covered under the types of fit.

The third and final segmentation is based on the application and covers commercial, defence and UAVs.

Regional Overview

The survey looks at the global market as six regions to achieve a comprehensive understanding of the avionics market. These are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. By examining the production, revenue, import, export and key manufacturers in each region, the survey provides a complete overview of the global market.

The key players can use this information to develop business strategies to enter new regions, understand their competition in the existing regions and also devise plans to increase the revenue in each region.

North America is found to be the largest market and will continue to remain so. The increase in commercial, defence and UAVs in North America puts it at the top spot. Most of the manufacturers are based in the US and Europe.

Industry News

The use of UAVs for surveillance has witnessed an increase worldwide. With many countries relaxing the rules and some others making them stricter, this is a fluctuating market for avionics. Commercial and defence applications are quite stable and are a reliable market for avionics. Both sectors are also pushing for continuous innovation in the field.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4424435-global-avionics-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.