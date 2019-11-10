Trinity Florida Realtor® Kevin McCullough Is Making Dreams Happen For Veterans

Kevin McCullough

TRINITY, FLORIDA, USA, November 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin McCullough is the Broker/Owner of McCullough & Associates Realty, Inc. in Trinity, Florida. He is also a Certified Military Relocation Professional, which means that he is specifically trained to guide Veterans, eligible surviving spouses and Active-Duty Service Members on how to take advantage of the numerous housing benefits of the VA loan, awarded to those who serve and protect our Country.



Recently, Kevin received a call from a retired Marine and his wife, Mr. and Mrs. Jackson, who were under duress due to their landlord wanting to sell the house they were renting. They wanted to purchase a home utilizing their VA loan benefits, but could not find a realtor who understood their unique situation and challenges. They were in a race against time, with nowhere to go, when they were fortunate enough to meet Kevin McCullough. Within two weeks, Kevin was able to get them a nice home where they only had to pay $100.00 to move into a $160,000.00 home.

Kevin says, “I understood the stress they were under and I assured them that I would get them into a nice house quickly. I reached out to my lender, Frank Coto, who is the President of Lincoln Lending in Tampa, and we made it happen. I was able to show the appraiser the upgrades of the house and it appraised $10,000.00 higher than the contract price.”



Kevin got creative and was able to help them with their closing costs. He asked the listing agent if they could add an addendum to increase the purchase price by $3,000.00 and because they agreed to do so, it ended up covering all of his clients closing costs, except the $100.00. Kevin was elated that everyone worked together to make this happen for Mr. and Mrs. Jackson. He says, “This not only made the cost go down for my clients at the closing table, but they are now paying less money to own their home than they were while renting. I was also able to get them credit toward the down-payment and if that hadn’t happened, I was going to use my own commission to make sure they were able to buy the house.”



Bill Vogel, a friend and associate of Kevin’s said, “I wish there were more agents like Kevin. He went over and above what any other real estate agent would have done in this situation. He is a great American with high integrity and ethics. I’ve worked with him for years and he has a great staff of wonderful people who are professional and work together as a team. I appreciate that they will do anything and everything to get their clients into a nice home.”



Because of the level of stress and anxiety that Mr. and Mrs. Jackson were experiencing during this process, Kevin had to keep reassuring them that everything was going to be fine and that things were going to work out. He says, “They had been let down by other real estate agents and I was not going to let that happen. I have a lot of compassion for our Veterans. When I handed them the keys to their new home, they had tears in their eyes. They couldn’t thank me enough. But, in all honesty, it was my way of thanking them for their service. It’s the least I could do for a Veteran who has served our Country.”



