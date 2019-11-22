Delaware US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Offers A Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer Because of Asbestos Exposure in Delaware to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-Get Compensated

"Before a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Delaware dismisses their chances of getting compensated, they can call us anytime if they can prove they had significant exposure to asbestos.” — Delaware US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WILMINGTON , DELAWARE , USA, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delaware US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "Most people with lung cancer in Delaware are probably not aware that if they had significant exposure to asbestos while serving in the navy or at work-they may be able to get potentially significant financial compensation. The financial compensation for people like this could in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 the asbestos trust funds were set up for people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer." https://Delaware.USNavyLungCancer.Com

To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person the Delaware with asbestos exposure lung cancer the Delaware US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist people like this. The remarkable lawyers at the law firm of the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma.

"Before a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Delaware dismisses their chances of getting compensated, they can call us anytime at 800-714-0303 if they can prove they had significant exposure to asbestos. We are certain the lawyers at Karst von Oiste will be eager to talk to a person like this." www.karstvonoiste.com

The Delaware US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Wilmington, Dover, Newark, Middletown, Smyrna, Milford, Seaford or anywhere in Connecticut. https://Delaware.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Delaware include the US Navy, chemical plant workers, Dover Air Force Base, power plant workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, construction workers, welders, machinists, power plant workers, public utility workers, and auto mechanics.https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.







