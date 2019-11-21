Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Urges a Navy Veteran or Person in Colorado with Lung Cancer Because of Asbestos Exposure to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-to Talk Compensation

"We would be honored to introduce a Navy Veteran or person in Colorado with mesothelioma because of service related or workplace exposure to asbestos to the lawyers of the law firm Karst von Oiste. ” — Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, November 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocates top priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer receives the best possible financial compensation. In some instances-people like this could receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in financial compensation. The biggest problem is most Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Colorado do not realize the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too as the Advocate would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Colorado.USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to help Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Colorado because these remarkable attorneys work overtime for their clients. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma. If you had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work and you now have lung cancer-please call us at 800-714-0303.

"We would be honored to introduce a Navy Veteran or person in Colorado with mesothelioma because of service related or workplace exposure to asbestos to the lawyers of the law firm Karst von Oiste. For direct access to these amazing attorneys please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thronton, Pueblo, Greeley or anywhere in Colorado. https://Colorado.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Colorado include US Navy Veterans, workers at Fort Carson, or Cheyenne Mountain, workers at one of Colorado’s 12 coal fired power plants, miners, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Colorado. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.