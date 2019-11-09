“We're honored to include Eryn Brydon into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eryn Brydon, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Underwater Photographer- 2019”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed four years ago and consists of over 5,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Eryn Brydon into our BoLAA family."

Eryn Brydon is a conceptual underwater photographer specializing in commercial and commissioned fine art portraiture. Water drives her photography as she develops a bond of trust with her subjects to capture underwater moments that reveal each person's unique self.

"Reality is solely what we make it. As an artist my imagery represents the way I see and feel the world around me," says Brydon.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.