Luke Wade of Luke Liftup Fitness to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If we’re not moving forward, we’re moving backward. We should be in constant pursuit of progress and betterment. Refine, refine, refine with a growth mindset and be open to new opportunities to take advantage of what's right in front of you.

Luke Wade is a certified personal trainer and the founder of Luke Liftup Fitness Consulting. Providing premium fitness programming for all ages, Luke specializes in helping professional women lose weight and lead a balanced, sustainable lifestyle. As an exercise expert, nutrition coach and “Master Builder of Beasts,” Luke is in the business of not only building bodies but transforming lives.

“I strive to motivate my clients however I can,” says Luke. “I encourage them to always push for more than they think they can do. Everyone is capable of growth and change and I love being able to help people dig deeper into what they believe they can accomplish.”

As an adolescent, Luke can vividly remember feeling like people didn't believe he could do very much. He got discouraged and gained weight, and by the sixth grade his mile time was almost 14 minutes. He knew if he wanted to be involved in football and keep up with his age group, he needed to take action.

Inspired by his older brother, Luke came back the next year and nearly chopped his mile time in half.

“People began to perceive me differently,” recalls Luke. “I finally got some pep in my step. It was transformative.”

Near the beginning of 10th grade, Luke suffered a devastating Varsity football injury: shattered elbow. It proved to be a blessing in disguise upon his Junior Year comeback.

“Younger guys started coming to me to ask, "Hey, how do I build muscle here?" It was surreal that after such a difficult season of my life, I was now contributing! That was the beginning of it all, about ten years ago. The rest is history.”

Today, Luke’s youngest client is nine years old; his oldest clients live in nearby retirement homes where Luke offers water aerobics and strength and balance classes as he juggles his MBA coursework at TCU Neeley School of Business.

“It’s so much more than lifting weights at the gym,” says Luke. “This work allows me to really connect with people in all different arenas and stages of life and be a part of their journey to become the best version of themselves and achieve what they may not have thought possible before.”

Everyone starts somewhere. It's just a matter of starting. Luke’s primary objective is first helping his clients begin, then guiding them to continually push the needle and achieve optimal fitness outcomes.

“I’m not just setting them up for three months and then we're done,” says Luke. “This is a lifestyle.”

