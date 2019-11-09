Global Skin Adhesives Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Skin Adhesives Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Skin adhesives are used to seal an open injury or wound, and are an alternative to existing healthcare solutions for sealing wounds, such as stitches and sutures. Skin adhesives are also known as skin glue, and it works in the same way a glue is used in sealing two surfaces. There are various advantages that using skin adhesives brings, the most noticeable of which is that this is a topical way to close a wound. Unlike sutures or stitches, which both include an element of invasive surgery, skin adhesives are topical, and hence non-invasive. The absence of both pain after the procedure, as well as reduced downtime for patients has seen more and more healthcare professionals adopting the use of skin adhesives within their practice.

Aside from being non-invasive, skin adhesives also reduce time related to performing a procedure on a patient using stitches or sutures. Skin adhesives also reduce scarring, which can happen with stitches. This has increased both interest in and awareness in making use of skin glue when it comes to closing wounds. There is also a reduced risk of infection, and further research in the development of may lead to more benefits from using skin adhesives in healthcare.

There are certain factors that help the industry around skin adhesives in maintaining a global presence across different regions. One of these is a growing focus on patient-centric solutions in healthcare. Skin adhesives provide a useful topical alternative to stirches, sutures and other methods of closing open wounds. Healthcare professionals are also able to reduce time on patients, where previously the need to close the wound required greater time to be spent per patient. The product also provides greater safety when it comes to potential side effects from performing procedures using stitches and sutures, such as infections from the wound etc.

Market Key Player

J&J (Ethicon), Medtronic, Advanced Medical Solutions, Medline, B. Braun (Aesculap), Chemence Medical, Adhezion Biomedical, Compont Medical Devices, GluStitch Inc, Meyer-Haake, Cartell Chemical

Segmentation

Skin adhesives market can primarily be segmented into three types by product type. The first of this is the 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate adhesive, the second is the N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate adhesive, and the third is the 2-Ethyl-Cyanoacrylate adhesive. By application type, they see use in hospitals, medical facilities such as outpatient centres and clinics, and other healthcare facilities. Skin adhesives are finding growing use across different regions, and the channels of distribution to these regions vary depending on whether the healthcare industry is adopting new solutions in healthcare. Skin adhesives market have found a steady footing when it comes to growing adoption in the global market.

The market can be segmented by the manufacturer, the region, the product type and the application type.

Regional Analysis

An analysis of how different regions across the world have adopted and are continuing to adopt skin adhesives show that North America is rhe wield leader when it comes to both using, and driving growth in skin adhesives market. Europe is the second largest region that has adopted skin adhesives, followed by Asia. Other regions include the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

Industry News

Skin adhesives market are expected to find growing use among people both in existing regions across the world, as well as new regions. Important factors that are expected to drive this growth include increased funding, as well as growing awareness among people when it comes to skin adhesives. The existing players in the market are driving growth by developing skin adhesives, building a market with stable distribution channels across the world, and with providing competition within the industry and amongst each other.

Continuous…

