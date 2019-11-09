Global Blenders and Juicers Market 2019 Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Blenders and Juicers Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Blenders and juicers are used for multiple purposes during the cooking process. Although juicers are basically used for making juices, blenders have been observed to be used for a variety of purposes. The rising adoption of technological developments is presumed to further increase the application and efficiency of the product in the foreseeable future. It is anticipated to drive the growth of the blenders and juicers market. In this report, the findings ensure that the global blenders and juicers market is set to mark positive growth over the next couple of years.

Increasing urban population, in conjunction with rising standards of living, has boosted the sales of blenders and juicers. The trend is assessed to continue driving the global market over the next few years. The economic development in the developing nations is projected to open new growth channels for the market players. The rising demand for electronics, especially by the growing middle-income population, is expected to catapult the blenders and juicers market on upward trajectory. The cost-effective pricing, coupled with product launches and product line developments, is prognosticated to boost revenue growth of the blenders and juicers market.

Market Key player

Omega, Breville, Oster(Sunbeam), Hurom, Braun, Cuisinart, Kuvings, Philips, Panasonic, Electrolux, Joyoung, Supor, Midea, Donlim(Guangdong Xinbao), SKG, Bear, ACA(Elec-Tech), Deer, Xibeile(Shuai Jia), Ouke, Hanssem

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the blenders and juicers market has been divided into blenders and juicers.

On the basis of application, the blenders and juicers market has been bifurcated into household and commercial.

Regional Analysis:

The global blenders and juicers market has been assessed in detail on both regional as well as country-level basis in this assessment. The key regional segments profiled in the report are - North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. North America holds a significant share of the blenders and juicers market on account of its strong economy. The high-income levels of the population are likely to support the growth of the blenders and juicers market in the years to come. In addition, the increasing standards of living are projected to develop the market in the region across the study period. Europe is also poised to exhibit similar drivers for the next couple of years. The presence of developed economies is further expected to propel expansion of the blenders and juicers market in the years to come.

China is a major market owing to the development of the electronics industry in the region. The cost-effective product manufactured in the region is anticipated to lead the expansion of the blenders and juicers market in the foreseeable future.

Industry News:

In October 2019, Oster® has announced the launch of New Oster® Pro Blender which comes with the key feature of selecting textures.

In October 2019, Brandless has announced the introduction of its Pro Blender that comes with Vitamix-power and costs around USD 300.

In October 2019, a leader in premium cookware, Calphalon, has announced the launch of its latest ActiveSense™ Blender.

In October 2019, the Canadian company, Instant Brands, has announced the launch of 10 new space-saving and multi-functional cooking appliances which includes Instant Ace Cooking and Beverage Blenders.

