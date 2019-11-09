Global Soil Conditioners Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Soil Conditioners Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Soil conditioners are a specific product category used to improve the quality of the soil. Growth in the market for soil conditioners is driven by increased soil conservation awareness, increased demand for organic fruits and vegetables, and health awareness. Because of their ability to improve soil quality, bone meal, coffee grounds, compost, coir, manure, hay, peat are materials which serve as soil conditioners.

The global soil conditioners market stood at $3.75 billion in 2017 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.16% to reach $5.45 billion up to 2023. Market growth can be attributed to the wide range of agricultural and industrial applications. Soil quality and moisture conservation leading to better crop yields is attracting worldwide customer interest, thus stimulating the global market for soil conditioners. Low adoption rates for soil conditioners hamper market growth to some extent.

Market Key Player

BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Novozymes A/S, The DOW Chemical Company, Solvay S.A, Adeka Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Croda International PLC, Clariant International AG

Segmentation

The soil conditioners market is segmented based on type, application, solubility, crop type, and soil type. On the basis of type, the market is classified into synthetic and natural soil conditioners. Natural soil conditioners include polysaccharide derivatives, animal dung, crop residue, compost, sewage sludge, and other organic amendments. Synthetic soil conditioners include minerals, gypsum, and polymers. Natural soil conditioners segment dominates the market as they improve soil structure, reduce compaction in soil, and are easily available. On the basis of application, the market is classified into industrial applications and agricultural applications. On the basis of nature/solubility, the market is classified into hydrogels and water-soluble. On the basis of crop type, the market is classified into oilseeds, cereals, grains, pulses, fruits, vegetables, and other crops. On the basis of soil type, the market is classified into silt, sand, clay, peat, and loam, with loam holding the largest market share.

Regional overview

Based on region, the soil conditioners market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Because of fertile land, considerably high rural population, and favourable climatic conditions, Asia Pacific is considered a major agricultural product market. Compost is the most widely used soil additive in the Asia Pacific market. Despite the favourable conditions, there is rapid deterioration of soil and inadequacy of infrastructure in the regional market.

North America is the second largest soil conditioners region. The U.S. is one of the world's leading crop-producing countries and is characterized by technological innovation in methods of farming and a robust regulatory framework that favours industry dynamics. Middle East and Africa lack rich and healthy fertile land and are focused on developing their agricultural sector as a result of rising population and rising food demand. Large sandy terrain in the region has triggered soil conditioners demand that enhances water retention capacity.

Latest industry news

Market competition is high with major players, local and regional participants. Market players have adopted the merger and acquisition strategy to expand their portfolio of soil conditioners and tap lucrative opportunities. Key players are also involved in developing novel organic conditioners with zero-chemical impact on the environment.

