Global Softball Apparel Market 2019 Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

Softball is a game that is very similar to baseball but is faster paced when compared to baseball. It was invented in 1887 in Chicago, Illinois as an indoor game. The equipment required for softball includes a ball and a bat which can be made from either composite, metal or wooden materials, gloves, uniforms and protective gear which include sliding shorts. There are three types of softball, slow-pitch fastball, modified softball and fastpitch softball with the most common one being slow-pitch fastball.

The fundamentals of softball are similar to baseball with both of them having similar batting and bowling strategies. The ball is delivered in an underhanded motion as compared to an overhand or sidearm motion in baseball. A softball team generally consists of nine players. A match consists of seven innings with each team batting once in each innings before the teams switch sides. The team with the most runs at the end of seven innings is adjudged to be the winner.

The report compiled studies the global market size of softball apparel in key regions and the consumption of the apparel in these regions. The report makes a comprehensive study of the global softball apparel market status while also studying the competition, market share of competitors and the growth rate and future trends. This research report categorizes the global softball apparel market by top players/brands, region, type, and end user. The objectives of this study were to define, segment, and project the size of the softball apparel market based on company, product type, end user, and key regions.

Market Key Player

Nike, Adidas, Newell Brands (Rawlings), Amer Sports (Wilson), Mizuno, Zett, Under Armour, New Balance, Peak Achievement Athletics

Segmentation

The global market for softball apparel can be split into various segments depending on the type of products and the end users.

Market split based on product:

Shirts: Jerseys made with a revolutionary material that is both cooler and lighter.

Pants: There are different pant designs available and in different materials.

Sliding shorts: Specialized compression shorts that have thin padding along the hip.

Caps and belts: Caps and belts come in different colours which increase product diversity.

Others

Market split based on end users: Depending on the consumers/end users the market can be split into the following.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Brand outlets

Franchised sports outlets

E-Commerce

Others

Regional Overview

This report comprehensively studies the global softball apparel market in key regions around the world like North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa while also focusing on the consumption of the apparel in these key regions. Some of the key countries from these regions include the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia ,Indonesia , Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa. This research report categorizes the global softball apparel market by top players, top brands, regions, types, and depending on the end user.

Industry buzz

The Arizona Wildcats, a softball team from Tucson, Arizona aren't just playing in a remodeled stadium this season but also have a set of new uniforms as well. The new uniforms which are the Nike Vapor Hyper Elite 2.0 uniforms, not only add a modern twist to the classic look but also have new white and charcoal grey uniforms.

