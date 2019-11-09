Aquaculture and Fisheries Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2022

The Global Aquaculture and Fisheries market is estimated to reach $235 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2014 to 2022.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquaculture And Fisheries Industry

Description

The growth of the market is due to rise in consumer awareness of health benefits of fish. In addition, the market demand is expected to be further fuelled by the lack of naturally available varieties owing to extensive fishing. However, Rice-fish culture probably acts as key growth opportunity for the market. Carps were the largest species segment and demand for carps is expected to rise as it is one of the prime cultivated fish due to its high compatibility with non-ideal environmental conditions and its extensive use in fish farming. Mollusks were the second largest species segment, owing to health benefits resulting in high consumption.

China has the largest market for aquaculture, accounting for more than half of global market share. The market is expected to show rapid growth due to favorable climatic conditions for aqua farming, availability of resources and labor. South America is expected to expand its presence in the global aquaculture industry as production increases throughout the region and as Chile recovers from the impact of a recent infectious salmon anemia (ISA) outbreak. The more developed markets of Europe and North America are expected to show healthy growth in line with the modest expansions expected in aquaculture production from these regions.

Aquaculture and Fisheries Market is segmented by type, by species and by geography. Based on type, market is classified into food fish species, bait species, ornamental species, fee fishing, aquarium aquaculture and lake stock aquaculture. Based on species, market is categorized into carps, mollusks, crustaceans and diadromous, mackerel, milkfish, salmon, sea bass, trout, sea bream, and other species. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4590763-aquaculture-and-fisheries-global-market-outlook-trends-forecast

The key players in the Aquaculture and Fisheries market include American Abalone Farms, Aqua care Environment, Inc., Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc., Cooke Aquaculture, Farmocean , International A.B., Marine Harvest Canada, Royal Greenland A/S, Tassal group Ltd., Taylor Shellfish, Inc and Unima Group

Method of Research

There has been extensive research into the global Aquaculture And Fisheries market and the various factors that can affect the market have been addressed. Included in the study is the research methodology used to determine the size of the global Aquaculture And Fisheries market. For the different manufacturers, a SWOT analysis was carried out to identify the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that are faced by each manufacturer is listed in the report. An analysis of the five forces that comprise Porter’s Five Forces model has been carried out which includes the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, the bargaining power of customers, bargaining power of suppliers and competitive rivalry

What our report offers:



- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4590763-aquaculture-and-fisheries-global-market-outlook-trends-forecast



Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Research Scope

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Aquaculture and Fisheries Market, By Type

6 Global Aquaculture and Fisheries Market, By Species

7 Global Aquaculture and Fisheries Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments



9 Company Profiling

9.1 American Abalone Farms

9.2 Aquacare Environment, Inc.

9.3 Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc.

9.4 Cooke Aquaculture

9.5 Farmocean International A.B.

9.6 Marine Harvest Canada

9.7 Royal Greenland A/S

9.8 Tassal group Ltd.

9.9 Taylor Shellfish, Inc

9.10 Unima Group

Continued...

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4590763



Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.