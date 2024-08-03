Telecom Billing and Revenue management Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024 | 8.03% CAGR

The Global Telecom Billing and Revenue management market is expected to reach $14.16 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 8.03% from 2014 to 2022.

The report published is a comprehensive analysis of various popular trends in the Telecom Billing market. An industry overview of the product is discussed in the report along with the scope for growth of the industry. The market share occupied by different manufacturers in the Telecom Billing Market and the market concentration of each is listed out in detail in the report. Popular trends that are contributing to the growth of the Telecom Billing market are covered in the report along with the different risks that are faced are included in the report. The global Telecom Billing market is forecast from the year 2019 to 2022.

The factors that are favoring the market growth include, hastily growing telecommunication sector, deployment of innovative services and increasing number of customers, whereas factors such as quick growth of subscribers, network clogging, plunge in quality of services, and fallout of services area are inhibiting the market growth.

Though North America is surrounded with the challenges of the deregulated telecom market. North America and Europe have the highest adoption of billing and revenue management in the telecom ecosystem and regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa along with Latin America offer a lot of opportunities for the vendors. Countries in Asia Pacific region such as China and India has large subscriber base and ever changing regulatory scenario, thus creating demand for billing and revenue management solutions.

The key players in the Global Telecom Billing and Revenue management Market include Accenture, Cisco, Oracle, Ericsson, Hewlett-Packard (HP), SAP AG, Huawei Technologies, NEC Corporation, Amdocs and Comverse.

Regional Description

The report on the global Telecom Billing market separates the globe into several regions that include South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and North America among others. This segmentation of the data aids in the analysis of the development of the market in the key regions mentioned. The key markets are identified along with key players in the industry. The current status of the market along with the forecast of the future status is presented in detail in the global Telecom Billing market report. Different market trends that have the potential to boost the market growth in the key regions mentioned are listed in the report.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Telecom billing and Revenue management Market, By Deployment type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud

5.3 On-site

6 Global Telecom billing and Revenue management Market, By Service

7 Global Telecom billing and Revenue management Market, By Software

8 Global Telecom billing and Revenue management Market, By Geography

9 Key Development

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Accenture

10.2 Cisco

10.3 Oracle

10.4 Ericsson

10.5 Hewlett-Packard (HP)

10.6 SAP AG

10.7 Huawei Technologies

10.8 NEC Corporation

10.9 Amdocs

10.10 Comverse

